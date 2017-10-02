Jinger Duggar Supports Arts In Pants, Husband Jeremy Vuolo Calls Wife ‘Princess’ After Wedding

Jinger Duggar stands out from the rest of the Duggar family. Not only did she move out of Arkansas right after her wedding, but she also has made changes in her lifestyle that departs from how she was raised. While the most noticeable change has been the inclusion of pants in her wardrobe, she also has added interests that the fans did not notice when she lived under her parents’ roof. Now that she is settling into a life with her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, it looks like she spends a lot of time pursuing her own passions.

The 23-year-old Duggar has become quite the patron of the arts. Since getting married in November, she has uploaded many pictures of her and her husband partaking in cultural events. As her 23rd birthday fell right after the wedding, Jeremy took her to go see classical music performance, in which they also brought small binoculars to better see the performers. This summer, they visited the Getty Villa during their trip out west and posted many pictures to show how much they appreciated the art that the west coast had to offer.

After a week of silence on Instagram, Jinger uploaded a picture from a piano concert she went to support a friend. In it, she not only captured the spirit of the performance, but also her talent in photography.

“Lovely photo,” a fan wrote. “You really ought to pursue photography professionally!”

This is not the first time that Jinger was encouraged to pursue her talent in capturing images with a camera. Ever since her wedding, she has been regularly uploading pictures on her Instagram, which showed her chops as a photographer. Especially the pictures she took of her husband at the Getty villa got a lot of attention from the followers, who showed enthusiasm for her artistic eye.

“Your photography is amazing,” a follower commented. “When did you pick up photography? Have you always had a knack for it?”

While she does not post as many pictures of herself on the account, the few times that she does, she is usually wearing pants. In the beginning, this surprised her fans as she was brought up to wear only dresses and skirts. The Duggar family practices modest, conservative and feminine dressing for girls, which means that tight jeans and shorts are out of the question.

“We do not dress modestly because we are ashamed of the body God has given us; quite the contrary,” her older sister Jill wrote according to Bustle. “We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband… We avoid low-cut, cleavage-showing, gaping, or bare-shouldered tops; and when needed, we wear an undershirt.”

But Jinger breaking the rules has inspired lots of positive feedback from the fans, who “love seeing a Duggar girl in pants.”

“Finally, a Duggar girl is wearing what she wants and NOT what her family thinks she should wear,” a fan wrote in the comment section of the above picture. “I always thought that Jinger was the most sensible of all the older girls!”

But it looks like Jeremy likes to make fun of the way that the 23-year-old Duggar always gets what she wants. He recently posted a picture of Jinger and Jessa from their childhood and pointed out his wife’s “princess” tendencies.

