Donald Trump Back At White House, Hails ‘Tremendous’ Progress In Puerto Rico

President Donald Trump marked his return to the White House from his luxury golf course late Sunday night by again boasting about how in tune his administration has been with the people of Puerto Rico still left reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

“We’re doing really well on Puerto Rico,” The Hill reported the president boasted. “I’ll be going there on Tuesday. Tremendous progress being made. We’re getting the roads open, we’re getting a lot of things done — really at a record clip. So, we’re very happy with that. And I’ll be going there on Tuesday.”

Trump gave his glowing assessment in the face of mounting criticism being squarely pointed in his direction.

First off, many have openly criticized him for spending yet another weekend since being elected president at one of his exclusive, five-star properties.

Then there’s the likes of San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who has relentlessly chastised the president for not doing enough to aid her suffering people.

CNN reports to make her point, the Mayor has taken to sporting a T-shirt bearing the words “Help Us, We Are Dying.”

At least 16 deaths have been reported, directly stemming from the Category 4 storm that hit the island 11 days ago, prompting a desperate Cruz to also plead “If anyone can hear us; if Mr. Trump can hear us, let’s just get it over with and get the ball rolling.”

Still, reports are the territory largely remains without power and many are still left without access to drinking water.

Before returning to the White House late Sunday evening, Trump spent at least part of his whirlwind day front and center at the President’s Cup on the grounds of the Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey.

There, he clearly basked in the glow of being acknowledged by pretty much every member of Team USA’s star-studded roster.

Later, as he presented the Americans their trophy following a 19-11 triumph over the International team, Trump dedicated the trophy to victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.

But a group of hecklers wasn’t hearing any of that, with Politics USA reporting one could be heard yelling “you don’t give a s**t doesn’t about Puerto Rico.”

The president and First Lady Melania Trump are scheduled to make their first trip to the storm-ravaged territory on Tuesday.

ABC News reported Cruz is already on record in asserting she is open to meeting with Trump during his visit, and already seems to know what she wants to say.

“We have to cut the red tape,” she said. “Things have to be done in a sustained manner.”

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]