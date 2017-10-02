Kit Harington And Rose Leslie Engaged: ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Might Be Marrying His Own Cousin

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have been bombarded with engagement rumors for quite awhile, but it was just recently that it was finally confirmed to be true. However, it appears that their love story highly resembles the odd romances in Game Of Thrones. As it turns out, the GoT co-stars and lovebirds are actually related.

While incest was never an issue in the mega-successful HBO fantasy drama television series, it is quite a big deal in real life. So when fans realized that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are distant cousins, the Twitter world erupted with confusion.

Fans then started to share on social media that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are both descendants of Charles II. One fan even posted a screenshot of the Game Of Thrones stars’ Wikipedia pages that supported the claims that they are indeed related to each other.

Although the new discovery is quite intriguing and controversial, it appears that it is definitely not affecting Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s engagement at all. The Game Of Thrones stars may have kept mum regarding their upcoming union, but they are known for keeping their romance as private as possible anyway, so their silence was already expected.

I feel duty bound to reveal that Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are distant cousins. They're both descendants of Charles II. pic.twitter.com/q8ms4JjCwN — Rebecca Rideal (@RebeccaRideal) September 27, 2017

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have never been comfortable talking about their romance in public. But since the pair is quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s power couples, they just can’t seem to avoid questions about each other and their relationship.

The 30-year-old English actor is certainly not a fan of sharing his personal life and would rather keep his relationship with the former Game Of Thrones actress private, but he did share the moment when he fell in love with his girlfriend at the time.

Kit Harington has previously revealed that he fell in love with Rose Leslie during the shooting of Game Of Thrones Season 2. The co-star of Emilia Clarke noted that being attracted to the person who played his love interest in the show makes it a lot easier to fall in love in real life. He then added that the location and ambiance helped set the mood even more.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]