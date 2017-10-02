‘Little People, Big World’: Tori And Zach Roloff Takes Jackson To Seattle For The Weekend

Baby Jackson Roloff is fast becoming a jetsetter as he and his parents Zach and Tori were bitten by the travel bug once more. This time, the young family went back to Seattle this weekend to watch a Seahawks game.

Tori and Zach shared the same photo of their recent Seattle trip on their respective social media accounts. The photo shows Zach and Jackson wearing matching Seattle Seahawks merchandise as Zach smiled at the camera.

Zach said in his post that Jackson already had his game face on as the young family were out to cheer for the Seahawks. Tori, meanwhile, gushed over having Zach and Jackson as her travel buddies as the three went to Seattle for the weekend. Aside from enjoying “all of the blue and green” at the Seahawks game, the young Roloff family also got to meet people and make new friends.

It’s no secret that Zach and Tori are huge Seahawks fans. In fact, the Roloff couple took Jackson to his first ever football game last month. The first time Jackson got to see the Seahawks in action, the team lost to the Green Bay Packers. The Seahawks are battling the Indianapolis Colts as of this writing.

Zach and Tori also dressed Jackson up in Seahawks gear that time. Judging from the photos, Jackson seems to be wearing the same Seahawks baby hoodie in the recent photo shared by the Roloff couple.

Fans of Little People, Big World know by now that the family not only enjoys American football but also soccer. As a matter of fact, Zach coaches and plays the sport. Zach is part of the soccer team that represented the United States at the 2017 World Dwarf Games. While the U.S. side lost to Great Britain in the Bronze medal match, Tori and Jackson were on hand to cheer him up and lend their support.

Aside from going to football games, Zach and Tori also likes to take Jackson to other places. The trio went to California in August to visit Jackson’s great-grandmother. They also made a detour to Disneyland, which didn’t sit well with some of their followers. Some fans claimed that Jackson was too young to remember the trip while others said that it was too hot for the then 3-month-old reality TV star to be out and about. The most recent trip, before the weekend at Seattle, was to Forks, Washington.

