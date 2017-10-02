‘Days Of Our Lives’ October Comings And Goings: Eve Donovan, Dr. Rolf, And More Returns [Spoilers]

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that several characters will be coming and going this month. Who can fans expect to pop into Salem? Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and Dr. Rolf (William Utay) are just two characters to look for in October, 2017.

As fans know, Robert Scott Wilson recently reprised the role of Ben Weston. He arrived last Friday and will appear for a limited number of episodes. However, expect him to affect several characters with his wild accusations. His father, Clyde Weston (James Read), will also show up. The date of his return is October 5, according to She Knows.

It was previously reported that Clyde would appear in flashbacks. However, more recent Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that he will also be seen in prison. At one point, Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) will talk to him about Will Horton (Chandler Massey.) Expect Clyde to give Kate some information that shocks her to the core.

On October 13, Alison Sweeney will reappear as the scandalous and scamming Sami Brady. She comes back after hearing about her son possibly being alive.

Later in October, expect to see two additional faces. Those include Eve Donovan and Dr. Rolf. Recently, Kassie DePaive teased that Eve would have a big secret and an even bigger bombshell. She will also begin a romance with someone who is already in Salem.

She was previously involved with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth.) However, it was speculated that this time, she might hook up with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf.) With Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) leaving, somebody will have to heal Brady’s broken heart.

As for Dr. Rolf, Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate he might be involved in Will’s storyline. However, it is not exactly clear how or why. The doctor has toyed with resurrecting the death before. So, whether Will Horton is dead or alive, expect Rolf to have some sort of storyline that involves the Salemite.

