‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska’s Husband Honors Her On One-Year Wedding Anniversary

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary on October 1.

As they prepare for their second wedding, the longtime reality star and her traffic controller husband have been keeping fans in the loop with their private lives and on Sunday afternoon, DeBoer took to his Instagram page and shared a sweet message and photo for his wife.

“One year ago on this beautiful day I married my amazing perfect wife. Happy anniversary [Chelsea Houska] I love you,” Cole DeBoer wrote, according to a report by Us Weekly magazine on October 1.

In the image shared by Cole DeBoer, he and Chelsea Houska were seen on their wedding day last year and, as fans can see, Houska was several months pregnant with her second child at the time she walked down the aisle in a stunning lace gown. Around the same time, Houska posted a black-and-white photo of herself and DeBoer.

“Married 1 year tomorrow! I am so grateful that God chose me to be your wife,” Chelsea Houska wrote to her many fans and followers on Instagram on September 30.

Months after Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer walked down the aisle in October 2016, their first child, son Watson Cole DeBoer, was born. As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Houska welcomed her first child, eight-year-old daughter Aubree, with her ex-boyfriend, Adam Lind, during filming on the second season of 16 & Pregnant in 2009.

A post shared by Chelsea DeBoer (@chelseahouska) on Sep 30, 2017 at 7:37pm PDT

Because Chelsea Houska wasn’t initially planning to get married while pregnant, she ultimately decided that she and Cole DeBoer would walk down the aisle during a second ceremony later this year and on Instagram in recent weeks, the longtime reality star has been chronicling her wedding planning adventures. That said, she has not revealed what date she and DeBoer will celebrate their second wedding.

Although Chelsea Houska is not currently pregnant, she and her husband, Cole DeBoer, have been discussing the possibility of welcoming another child on recent episodes of Teen Mom 2. As fans will recall, DeBoer suggested that he was ready for another child weeks ago but Houska may be a bit too busy with her two kids to consider welcoming baby number three at this time.

To see more of Chelsea Houska, Cole DeBoer, their family, and their co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, and Kailyn Lowry, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by MTV]