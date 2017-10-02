Melania On Twitter: We Lit The White House Pink In Honor Of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month

First Lady Melania Trump posted a photo of the White House bathed in pink light, along with a message that it was lit in pink to honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As seen in the above photo from October 20, 2016, the White House was also lit in pink light for Breast Cancer Awareness Month last year. The pink color is a common one associated with recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Melania’s photo displayed the White House in the pink light from a vantage point from within the White House, unlike the above photo showing the pink light on the White House from the outside.

As seen in the other photo below Melania’s photo, the White House was illuminated in pink for breast cancer awareness, back on Tuesday, October 7, 2008. The White House became just one of the 200 landmarks across the globe that were lit in pink in order to bring attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Therefore, it’s a practice that has been going on for nearly a decade. Meanwhile, Melania is receiving plenty of likes and kudos and comments for her photo of the pink White House. However, not all of Melania’s commentators have been complimentary of the pink White House gesture. At least one Twitter user criticized the Trump administration for threatening to take away healthcare from those who might suffer from breast cancer via the repeal of the Affordable Care Act, according to CNBC.

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month we lit the @WhiteHouse pink! pic.twitter.com/w3M3XlpXos — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2017

Pink Ribbons And Pink Light On White House For Breast Cancer Awareness

Not only has pink light been used on the White House to bring attention to breast cancer, but a large pink ribbon was also hung from the North Portico of the White House to remind folks that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, as seen in the Getty Images photo by Mark Wilson on October 26, 2009. Whereas some folks are arguing that the pink light is a new concept, others are providing proof that it is not – while yet and still others on Twitter are grateful that any attention is being brought to the malady in hope for a cure.

Trump apparently came home to a pink White House, and briefly spoke with reporters, according to Emily Ngo of Newsday, who noted that the White House’s Pennsylvania Avenue side was lit pink to mark National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

[Featured Image by Aude Guerrucci-Pool/Getty Images]