Hefner’s Wife Crystal Harris Attends Private Memorial Ceremony With Kids

Hugh Hefner was laid to rest in a private memorial ceremony on Saturday, September 30, and in attendance were several members of the Playboy founder’s immediate family, including his wife 31-year-old wife, Crystal Harris.

According to a new report, Hugh Hefner’s key staffers and his four children, Christie, 64, David, 62, Marston, 27, and Cooper, 26, were also in attendance at the Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles, where Hefner was buried beside Playboy’s very first cover model, Marilyn Monroe.

TMZ shared the news of Hugh Hefner’s memorial service on September 30, revealing that the ceremony took place at noon. The outlet also posted a photo of Hefner’s final resting spot, which showed a bouquet and an additional flower arrangement.

Prior to the memorial ceremony, as the Inquisitr reporter, Crystal Harris was noticeably absent during a dinner date on Thursday between several of her late husband’s family members, including his four children, at the Katsuya restaurant in Brentwood, California. During the dinner date, which took place just one day after Hefner passed away at 91-years-old, the children were seen raising a glass, likely in honor of Hefner’s iconic life.

While Hugh Hefner’s son, Cooper Hefner, released a statement shortly after he died, in which he said that Hefner would be missed by his siblings and his wife, Crystal Harris, Harris has remained completely silent in regard to his death and her social media pages are no longer accessible to fans.

In addition to Crystal Harris’ Instagram page being deleted, she has made her Twitter account private.

Crystal Harris became engaged to Hugh Hefner in 2011 and called off their plans to get married in June, just five days before they were set to wed. However, after dissing Hefner and their sex life during an interview a short time later, she and Hefner reconciled and she publicly apologized for saying that she wasn’t turned on by Hefner and claiming he lasted just two seconds in bed.

Following their reunion, Hugh Hefner and Crystal Harris began planning for another wedding and on December 31, 2012, surrounded by family members and friends, the couple said “I do” at the Playboy mansion.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]