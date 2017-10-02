‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Hattie Faces Adrienne’s Fury In Prison, Will She Betray Bonnie Lockhart?

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 9 reveal that Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall) will go to prison. While there, she encounters Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans.) Will the victim’s fury cause Hattie to betray Bonnie Lockhart? Will she tell Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth,) who is her attorney, the truth about what is going on?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, October 11 tease that Hattie and Adrienne will meet face-to-face in prison. As fans know, Hattie was exposed as Marlena Evans’ doppelganger. Her scam came to an end and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) was forced to arrest her. It looks like the storyline might be coming to an end.

DOOL spoilers from She Knows previously revealed that Bonnie would ask her friend for a huge favor. She wanted Hattie to keep her secret and reluctantly, the doppelganger agreed. However, Adrienne Kiriakis might be able to change her mind. Especially considering that Adrienne’s ex-husband, Justin, is Hattie’s lawyer.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers indicate that the more time Adrienne spends in prison, the less likely people are to realize she is there. Even though everyone is questioning the fake Adrienne’s behavior, nobody has even thought of her having a lookalike.

For someone that is supposed to be impersonating Adrienne, Bonnie isn’t acting or looking like the woman at all. Even her clothing choices have changed. Not to mention Adrienne would never hit on Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston). Not only is he much older and her former father-in-law, but they always had a rocky relationship.

Adrienne has gone from crying all the time to becoming desperate. Eventually, she will start to adjust to prison life. When she encounters Hattie, things won’t be pretty. She will react when it is discovered that Hattie participated in destroying Adrienne’s life. Afte being threatened, Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Hattie might betray Bonnie Lockhart. It would be easy to do, especially considering the identity of her attorney.

What do you think is going to happen with Hattie Adams and Adrienne Lockhart on Days Of Our Lives? Will the doppelganger expose Bonnie Lockhart’s lies?

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Days Of Our Lives]