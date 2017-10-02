Playboy Legend Hugh Hefner’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star Vandalized Just Days After His Death

It has only been a few days since Playboy creator Hugh Hefner passed away and the tributes are pouring in from around the world, but some people don’t really know how to honor someone correctly. People have given well wishes and thoughts to his family on social media while others have left flowers outside of the Playboy Mansion. There are even those who have left small tokens of their appreciation on his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, but one person went too far.

There was actually one person who chose to vandalize Hefner’s star in what can only be seen as a messed up way of honoring his life.

As reported by the NY Times, it was just four days ago that Hugh Hefner passed away at the age of 91, and the world wasn’t sure what to do. The man who changed the face of journalism and print content will always be seen as a legend in many ways, and he should be honored for all he has done.

Unfortunately, some fans just don’t know how to do things the right way and The Blast noticed it on Saturday when Hefner’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star was vandalized.

#EXCLUSIVE Hugh Hefner’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star has been vandalized https://t.co/0Yai5O4ps2 pic.twitter.com/ntsRpLM4Is — The Blast (@TheBlastNews) October 1, 2017

As you can see in the picture, Hef’s star has flowers and other little items spread all around it, but something is much more noticeable. With a blue marker of some kind, someone wrote “R.I.P.” below Hefner’s name and also drew a crown above his name.

After learning of the damage to Hefner’s star, officials for the Hollywood Walk of Fame are attempting to find the person who did it. There could be criminal charges brought against the person if found and convicted as others have had to deal with in the past.

It’s also possible that the person responsible for the vandalism could have to pay for cleaning and repairing it which could run into the thousands. Hefner’s star is going to have an inspection to assess the damage to it and restoration will begin right away.

Hugh Hefner will always be seen as an icon and the man who brought so much attention to the word “centerfold” thanks to the pages of Playboy. His death is not something that was overly shocking due to him being 91-years-old, but it has been hard to take for many people. Those around the world have offered up thoughts, prayers, flowers, and gifts, but vandalizing his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was not the way to respect his legacy.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]