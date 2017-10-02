‘Young And The Restless’ Fall Spoilers: Juliet’s Baby Is Born, Lily’s Divorce Finalized– ‘Jane’ Gets Married?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal big changes are ahead for the Ashby family moving into November sweeps. Juliet’s (Laur Allen) baby boy will arrive, which puts Lily’s (Christel Khalil) stress levels through the roof. Cane (Daniel Goddard) and Lily’s divorce is finalized. Y&R spoilers indicate that Juliet and Cane make plans to give their baby the best life possible. Will “Jane’s” plans to make a better life for their newborn baby boy include getting married?

According to Soap Central, Juliet will deliver her baby in the next few weeks. If her baby arrives over November sweeps, he could be premature. On Young and the Restless, the babies usually come early, and the show suggests the baby may not survive to throw more drama in the mix. It would bring Juliet and Cane much closer as they bond over worrying about their son’s health.

Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Lily filed for a divorce because she doesn’t want the constant reminder that Cane cheated with Juliet. However, once the baby comes and Cane and Juliet are toting the baby all over Genoa City, she won’t be able to escape the reality of the situation. With Lily declaring her marriage is over, Cane could make plans to move on with his life. Could those plans include getting married to Juliet?

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Cane feels conflicted about Juliet. He realizes that his one-night stand with her ended his marriage and resented her presence in Genoa City. However, Cane cannot help but respect her for being the mother of his son. The Y&R spoilers suggest that over the Fall he will realize that he wants to build a life for his son.

Cane has always loved being a husband and father. With Lily turning her back on him, it’s possible that Cane will decide to build a life with Juliet. Young and the Restless spoilers state that Cane will want to do right by Juliet and his son, so a marriage proposal seems like the next likely step.

Do you think Cane and Juliet will end up together? Will Juliet’s baby come early and suffer health problems?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

