Online trolls are at it again, and this time Amanda Bynes is the target of bullying from social media.

Amanda Laura Bynes, 31, stepped out for errands over the weekend in Los Angeles. Photographers managed to capture pictures of Amanda at at a Ralph’s grocery. According to New York’s Page Six, the former “troubled” actress appeared healthy as she went about her rare shopping jaunt.

The All That star, accompanied by an unknown companion, opted for casual attire as she shopped: earth tone sweater, dark trousers with a coordinating Chanel purse, and a white T-shirt. Apparently, Amanda did her best to fend off eager photographers lying in wait for newsworthy shots.

Based on multiple celebrity news reports over the years, Amanda was the target of tabloids in the wake of several incidents involving bizarre behavior where she apparently “spun out of control.”

As a child actor, Bynes starred in 56 episodes (1996-2002) as Ashley in the Nickelodeon sketch comedy, according to her IMDb bio. She parlayed her success in the TV comedy and starred in The Amanda Show in 1999. Amanda went on to star in other roles with Big Fat Liar (2002) and What I Like About You (2002), to name a few. Along the way, Amanda Bynes bagged a number of acting awards in celebration of her monstrous penchant for comedy.

Users on Twitter were quick to pounce at the opportunity to poke fun at Amanda’s appearance. Several trolled Bynes over her perceived weight gain and “different” look while others attempted humor over her mental state.

Remember Actress AMANDA BYNES . . . The One Who WENT CRAZY . . . Well She’s AGING BADLY . . . Look How AWFUL SHE… … — FamousOnBlast (@FamousOnBlast) October 1, 2017

I don't need #280characters to tell you I miss the days when Amanda Bynes was the craziest person on Twitter. — TJ (@TDMAVERICK17) September 28, 2017

Still, others came to Amanda Bynes’ support. Many called out the “bullies” on Twitter and celebrated Amanda’s return to public life — or as the publication wrote, Bynes’ “better path as of late.”

Posts about #AmandaBynes are really irritating me she cleaned up her act is so doing better and the media is bullying her over weight?! ???? — Rolando (@RollyWTF) October 1, 2017

Tabloids are after @amandabynes again & I'm not amused. Leave her alone & let her heal. She's been thru enough & deserves peace & privacy. — CawffeeGoddess☕️ (@KayCee335) October 1, 2017

However, as Inquisitr previously reported, in subsequent years, Amanda’s career took a troubling turn.

“Bynes made headlines for multiple driving violations and being placed under psychiatric hold, in addition to some pretty controversial tweets. Now, she is cleaning herself up and attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.”

Months ago, Amanda Bynes’ personal life appeared to be scandal-free. In June, she spoke about making an acting comeback. She also claimed to have regained control of her life and celebrated three years of being sober.

“I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again. I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.”

