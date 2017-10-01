Look Back At How Ree Drummond Became ‘The Pioneer Woman’ And Her Big Future Plans For Pawhuska, Oklahoma

Life just keeps getting better and sweeter for Oklahoman Ree Drummond, better known around the globe as The Pioneer Woman. Not only is Ree an established blogger, she has a line of cookbook’s, children’s books, a new magazine, a mercantile, and her very own cooking show on Food Network. Throw in her line of housewares, future plans for Pawhuska and living on the ranch with the love of her life, her children and her pets, life seems to be pretty perfect for the Drummond’s. With Ree’s mounting success some may wonder exactly how she came to live on a ranch in rural Oklahoma just outside of Pawhuska.

According to a recent report by People,Ree did not ever picture her life living on a ranch. Growing up in the town of Bartlesville, Oklahoma and traveling the country for ballet competitions, Drummond says she always felt there was a bigger world to explore. Ree admits she had aspirations to be an actress when she was younger.

Ree decided to follow her dreams and moved out to California to attend college at USC. When asked to describe herself back in those days she says, “I would describe myself during that time as extremely fun-loving and not focused at all. I just wanted non-stop action when I was young. I just wanted to go, go, go.”

Drummond shocked herself and all her friends when she met and fell in love with Ladd during a trip back to Oklahoma. Those who knew her were shocked when they found out she was marrying a cowboy and moving to a rural area. Ree admits to feeling out of place at first and having many stereotypes about country life, but soon those were put to rest and she began loving life on the ranch.

It was when she first married Ladd and moved that her friends jokingly called her the Pioneer Woman. In 2006 Ree decided after ten years of being a homeschooling mother and housewife to start her own blog about her experiences. She threw in some recipes and as they say, the rest is history. Ree’s creative juices continued to flow and build around her blog and now on October 24, she will be releasing her fifth cookbook.

Just nearly a year ago, Ree opened her restaurant and mercantile in Pawhuska. It has brought fans and admirers from all over the world to the small town of about 3500 residents. The Tulsa World shared that Drummond has even more plans in store for the rural town.

Ree has plans to make two building’s into more Pioneer Woman masterpieces. There is a two-story and a three-story building both adjacent to one another that she will be renovating. One will be a boutique hotel featuring 8 rooms and a retail shop on the bottom floor. The other will become an event center possibly featuring a steakhouse or specialty bar on the upper floor.

In case one was wondering how the hotel would be decorated, Ree shared that she and Ladd were discussing decorating each room with a different collection from the all new bedding line she is releasing October 4.

Drummond is one busy woman and she loves it. Ree admits she has not slowed down long enough to really soak in and look at all she’s done. She is too busy planning her next big move and fans could not be happier. The Pioneer Woman brings a uniqueness and down to earth feeling filled with humor that families love. Stay tuned as everyone waits to see what’s next for this brilliant lady and her family on the ranch.

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Pioneer Woman Magazine]