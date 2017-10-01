‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Spoilers: Amelia’s Brain Tumor Shocker–What Will Happen When Meredith And Owen Find Out?

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers reveal Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) will try to deal with the shock of learning she has a 10 cm left frontal lobe brain tumor. Being a brain surgeon, she knows the risks and complications that could come up.

Amelia prepares to deal with her health issues and her marriage with Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd). She just has one request from her physician –he must keep his mouth shut about her brain tumor. She doesn’t want Owen knowing anything about it right now. After all, he has enough to deal with since Megan (Abigail Spencer) came home.

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers state that Amelia will learn that the tumor has been growing for years and has affected her behavior for a long time. Amelia reflects and thinks over her many questionable choices over the years.

Even thoughAmelia’s future is not certain, she isn’t ready to divorce Owen quite yet. In May, Kevin McKidd revealed that something tragic would bring Owen and Amelia together. At the time, the Grey’s Anatomy fans assumed that it would be Megan’s return, but what if it is Amelia’s brain tumor?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Amelia seems hell-bent on dealing with her health crisis alone and doesn’t want anyone to help or comfort her. How will Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) deal with the news Derek’s (Patrick Demsey) sister has a large brain tumor?

Meredith is a ticking time bomb, and it’s clear, soon she will unravel. She lost Nathan Riggs (Martin Henderson) when Megan came back after being missing for decades. She had talked herself into believing that he could be her last shot at love. Now that he’s left her for a second chance at love with Megan, how will it affect her?

Another clue that Meredith is about to lose it came on Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 Episode 2. Richard (James Pickens, Jr) said that Meredith is just like her mom, she needs to block off steam by throwing things and then she’ll figure out what she needs to do next.

With Meredith barely hanging on, the news that her sister has a brain tumor may be too much for her to deal with. Will Amelia’s tumor push Mer further into her downward spiral or will she pull it together and be there for her sis. The Grey’s Anatomy fans hope they can face the tumor together because that’s what Derek would have wanted.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursday evenings on ABC.

