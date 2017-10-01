Two And Four-Year-Old Girls Found In ‘Deplorable’ Living Conditions In Florida Home

A few days ago, the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office took to their Facebook page with a story so disturbing and shocking, they introduced with a warning of the pictures and details to follow.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, several of their deputies responded to a neighbor’s call for a well-being check on two children living in a home in Homosassa, Florida. The Miami Herald notes the deputies noticed some sort of clip locking the door from the outside.

The Citrus County deputies approached the residence and knocked on the front door before announcing who they were. The deputies were greeted by a four-year-old girl opening the door as far as she could with the clip on the outside.

The officers asked the young child if there were any adults in the home they could speak with – she told them there weren’t. In fact, the only other person in the home with the four-year-old was a two-year-old who was sleeping in the living room on a dirty mattress on the floor at the time.

Detectives from the Citrus County Police Department found the home the two children were living in to be shocking. Many used the word “deplorable” to describe what was inside of this Florida home. Detectives noted both dog and human fecal matter spread out on nearly every inch of the floor in the home. The floor was also littered with cockroaches and several other insects. All toilets in the house were overflowing with urine and fecal matter.

To make things worse, both the two and four-year-old girls were covered in both feces and dirt from head-to-toe. Their hair was tangled and matted as if they had not bathed in days – possibly weeks. The girl’s hand and footprints were visible amongst the dirty, feces, and rotting food all over the house.

After some time had passed, 25-year-old Robert Burdette and 24-year-old Casey Rocco arrived at the home by taxi. Detectives immediately wanted to know why the two young children were locked into the house by themselves without adult supervision.

Both adults were arrested and charged with multiple counts of child neglect. Casey Rocco also faces a domestic battery charge from a previous incident.

“This is one of the worst cases of child neglect our detectives have ever seen. From patrol to forensics, everyone that was involved in this case came together for the good of these children.”

The department of child protective services placed the children with a family member and put a safety plan in place for the time being.

Because of how disturbing and deplorable the conditions of the home were, the pictures are not being included in this article. You can see the pictures on the police department’s original Facebook post regarding what happened.

