Will Josh Duggar Join Family Lawsuit Now? Judge Allows Jill, Jessa, Jinger, And Joy-Anna’s Case To Proceed

The Duggars are now synonymous for their legal battles that stem from their family drama. It all started in 2015 when it was revealed that Josh Duggar, the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, molested his four younger sisters – Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna Duggar. That promptly got the family’s reality TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, canceled. Now, the family has another show that centers around Jill, Jessa, and the second-generation Duggars called Counting On, but the legal troubles still continue.

This summer, the four sisters banded together to sue the city of Springdale and Washington County, as well as InTouch Magazine, for releasing their names as victims of Josh Duggar’s molestation. They claimed that they had the right to be protected as they were all minors when the crime happened.

In a strange turn of events, Josh Duggar asked to join his sisters’ lawsuit, that he also deserved to get his identity protected as he also was a minor then. A few months after, the sisters put a request to the judge to block their brother from joining the case.

“It would appear that things aren’t hunky-dory if they are having public legal battles. That would indicate they’re not coordinating things with each other,” attorney Troy Slaten, who does not work with the Duggars, shared with E! News. “They are not on the same side […] If everything was good, they may want to help each other’s legal strategy but here, they clearly have opposing legal interest.”

The next update was that the Arkansas officials are seeking immunity, claiming that the information they released was “public knowledge.”

Just before September ended, a federal judge “dismissed parts of a lawsuit,” but still allowed the case to go forward.

“[The judge] ruled immunity isn’t relevant to the girls’ state law claims of invasion of privacy and outrage, but there are sufficient facts alleged to go forward on those claims as well,” reports Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

But it still is not clear whether Josh Duggar will be allowed to join the case. He certainly has been busy after greeting his fifth baby into the world. This prompted the family to post videos and photos of their once rarely-seen son on Facebook, giving hints that he may rejoin the family’s reality TV show in the future.

As for the sisters, they have all gotten married and moved away from the family compound, where Josh still lives with his wife and kids. Jill, after a year of living in Central America, has settled down in northwest Arkansas, Jessa also lives in the area, Jinger moved to Laredo, Texas after getting married in November, and Joy-Anna just announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband, Austin Forsyth.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]