‘Big Brother’ Alumni Cody Calafiore And Jessie ‘Mr. Pectacular’ Godderz In New Series, ‘New Dogs, Old Tricks’

Former Big Brother cast members often branch out and find themselves asked to take part in other entertainment venues. Two very memorable houseguests from years gone by, Cody Calafiore and Jessie “Mr. Pectacular” Godderz, are doing just that, and are now involved in a new project, a comedy series entitled New Dogs, Old Tricks.

On Sunday, Jessie tweeted about the project, noting the sitcom is a spinoff from a 2016 Sony film that featured Cody, called What Happened Last Night.

New Dogs, Old Tricks has an active Go Fund Me campaign that began in December, 2016. The goal is to raise $18,000 and so far $12,950 has been raised. The campaign is being run in conjunction with obtaining traditional investors for the project.

According to the campaign, the new 30-minute comedy series follows the lives of Danny and Sarah, who are in college and involved in a romantic relationship. The sitcom focuses on the conflicts they face with classes, responsibilities, and their social lives as they make the transition into true adulthood.

The project is helmed by Candice Cain, President of Gemelli Films, who is acting as writer, director, and executive producer on the sitcom. Jessie posted images on his Twitter feed that feature him with Candice, captioning the photos by calling her a “PHENOMENAL Director/EP.”

Jessie, whose massive frame and penchant for bodybuilding earned him the nickname of “Mr. Pectacular, first entered the Big Brother house in Season 10. He was such a powerful force in the BB10 house that CBS lured him back for a second time to take part in an athlete clique during BB11. Mr. Pectacular has returned to the show in one form or another, as a guest host, or part of some kind of twist several times since then.

Cody was a Big Brother 16 cast member and is probably best remembered for losing the season to Derrick Levasseur, after Cody, who did not want to betray Derrick, chose to take the master Big Brother player with him to the final two.

According to the latest update posted just days ago on the sitcom’s Go Fund Me page, New Dogs, Old Tricks was close to completing the filming of its second episode. No word as to what venues will carry the show or when it will be released. Nevertheless, Big Brother Access reports that the sitcom will most likely be streamed on Amazon.

The latest season of Big Brother is over, but in just a few short months, Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on CBS this winter. Please check back often for more about The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Celebrity Big Brother cast, news, and spoilers.

[Featured Image by Johnny Vy/CBS]