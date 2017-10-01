Duggar Family News: Fans Want Jana Duggar Single, Not Married, With Her Own Show Not About Organizing Wedding

With the younger Duggars – Joseph and Joy-Anna – recently married off, all eyes are on Jana as she navigates life without courtships, marriages or boyfriends. While a recent photo kicked up some courting rumors around her, it looks like the 27-year-old Duggar is still single and taking advantage of her free time. Her married younger sister, Jessa Duggar, recently uploaded a picture of Jana’s gardens and showed just how much talent that her older sister has.

Jana, standing on the stoop of her own little place, surveying her botanical creation inspired lots of positive comments on the family Facebook page. This is not the first time that the family showed off her green thumb on Facebook and it looks like Counting On fans want to see this aspect of her life on TLC.

“I want Jana to have her own show!” One fan commented. “Teach us how to do all the lovely decorating [in] home & garden.”

“I would have rather have seen footage of Jana making the garden than some of the tedious shopping with kids routines we keep getting shown,” another fan remarked.

As Jana was getting left out of all the action, with all the weddings, engagements and births of new babies, the Duggar family decided to give her some spotlight by making her the interviewer for a series of reflections Joseph and Kendra made about their wedding. Considering that Jana helped plan over six weddings, she definitely was the expert in the room.

She also had to gush about how Joe and Kendra are the “perfect match” and help the couple display affection for each other for the delight of TLC viewers.

The latest post of Jana and her garden was a turning point in the way Counting On fans thought about her life. A few years ago, they could not help to see her married and having a family of her own, but now, they encourage her to be single and express that she does not “need a husband to be happy.”

“Whatever Jana does with her life—I sincerely hope she is able to find HERSELF in it all,” one fan wrote. “Nothing at all wrong with remaining single. I just wish for her to have inner peace about who she is as an adult person. For all I know—she already has that. I surely hope so.”

They all agree on the fact that it is not Jana’s fault for not courting or getting married, stating that she is empowered in her singledom.

“I know looks don’t really matter but she is the best looking out of all of them to me,” another commented. “She is also so very smart and a good person as well. I am sure she is single by choice.”

Do you think the 27-year-old Duggar will get a segment on Counting On about her work as a gardener and builder? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]