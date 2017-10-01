Jill Duggar Pregnancy Rumors Fly As Husband Derick Dillard Causes Instagram Scandal By Posting Dancing Video

Jill Duggar just had her second baby boy in July, but new pregnancy rumors are already circling her. The 26-year-old Duggar has two sons with her husband, Derick Dillard, and has been adjusting back to her life in Arkansas after a year of living in Central America. But it looks like Counting On fans, who also follow her and Derick’s Instagram, want to see her pregnant again.

When Derick Dillard uploaded a picture of his wife, two months after giving birth to his second son, Samuel Dillard, on Instagram, the fans immediately started speculating whether she is already pregnant with her third.

“[Is] she pregnant again?!” A fan remarked in the comment section.

“So cute!” A fan commented. “Are you guys going to have any more babies or are u done? Two is a handful!”

Most of the followers noted that the reason why she looks a little round is due to her recent pregnancy, not because of a new one.

“I don’t think so,” one fan wrote. “Samuel is only a couple months old. She has hardly even finished her postpartum bleeding for god’s sake. Women are ALLOWED to carry baby weight! There’s no rule that states that women need or have to bounce back right away. She had [a] C-section for one thing and has been recovering from that. And it can be difficult to be up and back to normal after having your midsection cut open. Have some respect! Women are not expected to be in perfect shape after having babies.”

Happy homecoming weekend! Had fun with the fam this afternoon at the Rogers Homecoming Parade! Hard to believe it's been 10 years! Shout-out to my fellow Mountie cross country state champs 2004-06 #GoMounties #RHSclassof07 A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:57pm PDT

When her husband posted a picture to promote a fall retreat coming up in his church, some fans thought that he was confirming the rumors.

One week from tonight is the @c3crosschurch Fall Function! We’ll see y’all there! A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Sep 29, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

“Just saw the picture and thought it was a pregnancy announcement,” a fan confessed.

Although Jill is not pregnant with her third child, the Dillard family has been going through a lot in the few months after baby Samuel’s arrival. Derick tried to execute a crowdsourcing fundraiser to get $6,500 from his friends and fans, but the host website took down his campaign for violating “Terms of Use.” Since then, he has not made a new attempt to raise money.

Instead, it looks like he decided on concentrate on the work at his church, Cross Church College, working with students on building fellowship and faith. His latest post about his work with the students was the dance party that they organized to integrate international students into the mix.

Had a blast getting to hang out with international friends at the international bonfire last night! #bonfire #internationalstudents #danceparty #southasianstyle A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Sep 30, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

This dancing video immediately started an argument amongst his followers, who think that the Duggars, for their religious reasons, do not allow their kids to dance.

“I thought dancing was against their religion?” One fan asked.

“I didn’t know you danced,” another fan commented. “I know [Jill’s father] Jim Bob has strict opinions about dancing and defrauding. Where was Jill?”

The last time that Derick tried to make his group more multicultural and international, he was pointed out as being racist. When a follower asked whether her Chinese husband would feel welcome at Cross College Church, and Derick responded rather carelessly.

Do you think Jill and Derick will eventually settle back into their lives in Arkansas without causing scandal? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]