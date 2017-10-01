‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate Gets The Truth From Clyde Weston, Shares Will Horton Bombshell

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for the week of October 9 reveal that Clyde Weston (James Read) won’t just be in flashbacks. Expect Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) to pay the criminal a prison visit. She will get the truth out of him, which is supposed to be shocking. What kind of bombshell about Will Horton (Chandler Massey) is he hiding?

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

According to She Knows, Clyde Weston is still in prison. However, before he was incarcerated, Ben confessed killing people to his father. Remembering back at that fateful scene, Clyde almost looked confused. However, he didn’t say anything. Days Of Our Lives spoilers suggest this will be revisited. Also, new flashbacks have been created for Ben and Clyde.

In addition to flashbacks, viewers will pay a visit to Clyde while he sits behind bars. Desperate for answers, Kate confronts the man she used to love. If anyone can wrestle the truth of out of him, it is Kate. She apparently succeeds because Days Of Our Lives spoilers claim that she hears a shocking bombshell regarding Will Horton.

What exactly is this information? That was not revealed, but Days Of Our Lives spoilers do tease what happens next. Kate leaves the prison and heads home. She alerts John Black (Drake Hogestyn,) Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), and Roman Brady (Josh Taylor.)

It was previously hinted that Marlena worries about what will happen with Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) after the fallout from Will Horton. It is a strange reaction since Will was Marlena’s grandson. It seems that John is more concerned about discovering the truth. However, what exactly is the truth?

In soap opera forums, fans are speculating on what will happen. There are a few that believe Ben might be redeemed. However, even if Will is alive, Ben can’t take back the murders of the other Salem residents. Both Serena Mason (Melissa Archer) and Paige Larson (True O’Brien) lost their lives due to the Necktie Killer.

What do you think is going to happen on Days Of Our Lives? What is Clyde Weston’s huge bombshell and will it reveal that Will Horton is alive?

