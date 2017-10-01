Ameer Abdullah Leaves Detroit Lions Game With Apparent Injury

As Ameer Abdullah goes, so goes the Detroit Lions’ running game. That’s why there has been a bit of a concern around the fan base this afternoon as the running back left the game against the Minnesota Vikings in the 4th quarter and has yet to return.

Before he left with an apparent injury, Ameer Abdullah was having arguably the best game of his NFL career. The Lions’ back had carried 20 times for 94 yards and a touchdown before his exit. Those numbers included a nice 29-yard scamper in the first quarter.

More than the nearly 100 yards, the former Nebraska football player had managed to help keep the Detroit offense on the field just long enough to control the clock against a Minnesota Vikings offense that has been quite impressive so far this season. Both NFC Central teams came into Sunday’s contest at 2-1 on the year and are looking to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers at the top of the division.

The Packers won their game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night to improve to 3-1. The Detroit Lions are coming off a 30-26 loss last Sunday to the Atlanta Falcons. The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what appeared to be a coming out party for Case Keenum.

The loss of Abdullah, if he is going to be sitting out for the rest of the game, or even for a majority of the second half could be a big one. The running back has been almost the entirety of his team’s offense. The Lions currently lead the Vikings 14-7, thanks to his three-yard touchdown run and subsequent two-point conversion. Beyond that score, the team has managed two field goals.

The possible good news for the Detroit Lions is that Ameer Abdullah clearly feels as though he is ready to get back into the game. On the team’s last offensive possession, the back could be seen standing on the sidelines, with his helmet on, talking to various members of the coaching staff. It’s a safe bet he was telling those coaches and trainers that he was able to get back into the action. Should Abdullah get back in and rush for another six yards it would be the first 100-yard rushing game by a Detroit Lions back since Reggie Bush in 2013.

[Featured Image by Patrick Semansky/AP Images]