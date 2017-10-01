‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy’s Attempt To Help Victoria Will Backfire, Jack’s Plan To End Philly?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers reveal Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) may find himself in deep trouble with his live-in girlfriend, Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni). Billy teams up with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) in a scheme to make sure Brash & Sassy comes out on top. Will Billy’s computer hacking scheme lead to “Philly” breaking up?

Billy knows that his scheme probably won’t work, but that doesn’t stop him. Young and the Restless spoilers state that after Billy got into Jabot’s servers, and after seeing Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) plan to relaunch Jabot Junior, Billy comes up with a new scheme.

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that for Billy’s plan to work, he has to get his hands on Phyllis’ Jabot-issued laptop again. Billy knows he will have to get creative to get Phyllis to give up the laptop.

According to Soap Central, Billy surprises Phyllis with a spa afternoon. He suggests she should give him her laptop and purse, so she doesn’t have lug it around. Phyllis agrees, which gives Billy access to the laptop. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Billy starts to feel guilty about hacking into Phyllis’ computer again. He brushes off the guilty feelings by telling himself that no one is going to get hurt and it’s just business. He’s in for a rude awakening because Phyllis will come unglued when she discovers he hacked her computer.

Today on Y&R, Victoria points the finger at Phyllis while Graham plots revenge. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/xq6LxDxDP8 #YR pic.twitter.com/O2KrBNOEPb — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 28, 2017

Even though Billy isn’t worried about getting caught, Victoria isn’t sure the plan is safe. Once Billy gets into Phyllis’ computer, Victoria tells him to stop for fear they would get caught. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy refuses to listen and digs until he finds something he thinks Brash & Sassy can use. In Billy’s mind, he isn’t doing anything wrong. The Y&R spoilers suggest that he thinks the plot against Jabot isn’t against Phyllis in any way; it is payback against Jack. It hasn’t occurred to him that Phyllis could be hurt in the crossfire.

The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Billy believes that he is going to get away with hacking into Phyllis’ computer. He forgets that his brother, Jack, has been pulling off sneaky moves since before he was born. As for Phyllis, this could end the relationship fans have dubbed “Philly.” It is a betrayal and a violation of trust. Y&R spoilers indicate that it could lead to a breakup, especially if Jack has anything to do with it. Jack hopes he can find a way to destroy Billy and Phyllis’ relationship. However, Billy will have comfort either way because if “Philly” breaks up, Victoria will be there for him to pick up the pieces.

Do you think Phyllis and Billy will break up? Would you like to see Billy with Victoria?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Sonja Flemming/CBS Images]