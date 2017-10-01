50 Cent Claims Donald Trump Offered Him $500,000 To Help Campaign Attract Black Voters

Rap star 50 Cent is claiming President Donald Trump tried bribing him with a $500,000 payout to help him attract black voters while he was still just a presidential candidate.

The Mercury News has reported the Power star insists Trump’s offer called for him to stand alongside him during a campaign event.

“Before he got elected, they were having issues with the African-American vote,” said 50 Cent during a recent Hot 97 radio show interview. “They wanted to pay me $500,000 as part of the campaign just to make an appearance. I was like, ‘Nah, that’s not good money. That’s not worth it.'”

Since the alleged offer has come and gone, 50 has made it a point of making it clear he is no great Trump fan.

While recently on tour promoting his upcoming 50 Central comedy sketch show he referred to Trump as “president by accident.”

The long outspoken rapper has also claimed he believes Trump’s run for the Oval Office was not actually about winning, but rather “to build his profile for a bigger deal on television.”

50 later doubled down, adding “his presidency is an accident. If you were president by accident you might do some of the things that Donald Trump is doing.”

More recently, the rap star hasn’t been shy about forecasting what he thinks the president’s future should be.

“We gotta get rid of him,” he said during a recent appearance on The View talk show.

According to the New York Post, 50 has also been vocal in expressing he feels Trump has done more to divide the country than anyone he can think he can think of.

“I don’t think anything has divided people as fast,” he said.

Back in 2015, 50 went on record with his support for democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, exclaiming, “It’s Hillary time” and telling reporters he felt she had already been president but virtue of how close she was to power as former first lady to President Bill Clinton.

The Post has also reported the White House has been slow in responding to inquiries about the rapper’s campaign claims.

Meanwhile, 50 continues to be on a roll, with his Startz-aired Power series faring well in the ratings game and his new sketch show just hitting the airwaves.

