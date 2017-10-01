Trump Confuses ‘Rocket Man’ Kim Jong-Un With Dad, Kim Jong-Il, In 25-Year Twitter Rant: Tweets, ‘I Won’t Fail’

President Donald Trump published a tweet on Sunday, October 1, that has Twitter users mocking Trump over his confusion between Kim Jong-il, the former “Supreme Leader” of North Korea from 1994 to 2011, and his 33-year-old son, Kim Jong-un. Whereas Jong-un is the current leader of North Korea, Jong-un was only an 8-year-old when the man that Trump has dubbed “Rocket Man” was accused of causing a ruckus in North Korea – at least according to Trump’s Twitter.

As seen below, Trump tweeted that being nice to “Rocket Man” hasn’t worked in 25 years. However, Jong-un is only 33 years of age, and wasn’t in power 25 years ago. Even Jong-il wasn’t in power 25 years ago, but his reign was closer in time to Trump’s “25 year” statement than the reign of Jong-un. Therefore, Trump is being roundly criticized for apparently confusing Jong-un with Jong-il.

According to Michael Mathes, an AFP U.S. Politics and Congress correspondent, Trump had just touched down in Liberty State Park, which is located across the river from Manhattan. Trump landed at approximately 2:50 p.m., and made his way to the presidential motorcade for the “very short ride to Liberty National Golf Course.” Apparently Trump published his tweet about Kim in the interim – a tweet that is becoming the center of mockery for folks assuming that Trump was mixing up his world leaders.

Trump claimed that although “Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed,” Trump wouldn’t fail. However, Twitter users are already issuing Trump a “fail” for his odd tweet.

Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2017

Mathes notes that Trump will more than likely speak at the Presidents Cup tournament at Liberty National, although it’s not clear if President Trump will address his latest “Rocket Man” tweet and any confusion over Kim the father and Kim the son. Meanwhile, as Trump entered the club house, reports that Trump might stick to golf and not politics emerged.

Reporters are reminding Trump that Jong-un has only been in power a little more than five years, not 25 years. The response to Trump thinking that Jong-un has been in power for 25 years has people responding in a myriad of ways on Twitter. Once more, some Twitter users are calling President Trump unwell and unfit to be president, due to tweets such as the one published above. Others are joking that Trump plans to tweet Jong-un to death.

25 years ago, Kim Jong Un was 8 https://t.co/4mm7mkgkrc — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 1, 2017

