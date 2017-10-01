Ryan Gosling And Eva Mendes Make A Rare Public Appearance After His Hilarious Stint On ‘SNL’

Season 43 of Saturday Night Live premiered this weekend with Ryan Gosling as host and Jay-Z as musical guest, but the biggest news is what happened after the show. The cast celebrated the new season with a celebrity-filled bash at New York’s Tao nightclub, and Gosling showed up with his partner, Eva Mendes.

Gosling, 36, and Mendes, 43, rarely make public appearances together, but they made an exception to celebrate Gosling’s hilarious night hosting SNL. The two kept things casual, with Gosling wearing a sweater and jean jacket and Mendes sporting a patterned jumpsuit that tied at the waist with peep-toe shoes.

Everyone seemed to be on the same page when it came to fashion color choices for the event. According to People magazine, Jay-Z and Beyoncé also showed up to celebrate, and the singer wore a white fitted shirt and black pants. Scarlett Johansson was seen outside dropping off her rumored boyfriend, SNL Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost, in a black and white crop top. And, producer Lindsay Shookus showed up in a black leather jacket and black and white dress, but this time she was without her boyfriend, actor and director Ben Affleck. The couple was last seen together at the Emmy’s, where SNL won the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

WOKE. #SNLPremiere A post shared by Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:28pm PDT

This season started strong with an episode full of Ryan Gosling crack-ups. The Nice Guys star laughed during his monologue when pronouncing New Orleans “correctly” by saying “Nerlens.”

In 2015, he appeared in a sketch with Kate McKinnon and Cecily Strong where the three claim to have been abducted by aliens, and Gosling lost it. All three were there to revisit those same characters in a new sketch for this season’s premiere, and it didn’t take long for Gosling to start laughing. But, who could keep from busting up watching McKinnon fondle his rear end?

The laughing continued during an Italian restaurant sketch where Gosling and Strong played a couple fooled by a Domino’s ad and a dive bar sketch featuring Ryan Gosling playing the flute.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday nights on NBC.

[Featured Images by Evan Agostini/Star Max/AP Images]