Is Kris Jenner Dating A Nigerian Billionaire? [Debunked]

Kris Jenner has dumped her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and is dating a Nigerian billionaire. That’s a claim being made by an article on Radar Online. Jenner’s alleged new beau is the heir to his father’s oil empire. Radar says that his name is Christopher Cunningham and he has reportedly been dating Kris on the “down-low” for some time now.

But Gossip Cop is on the case and they claim that the story, which was also published in MediaTakeOut, is nothing but fake news. The MediaTakeOut article cites a blog post by Industry On Blast and adds that Kris and Corey Gamble broke up last year. They also claim that Kris paid Corey to keep their breakup quiet. Their “evidence” of the breakup is that the last picture of them together was posted on Instagram last year.

The article goes on to say that Kris is planning to sell the Calabasas home that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is taped in and is about to move in with her Nigerian beau in a smaller home in Manhattan Beach.

But Gossip Cop checked in with Kris Jenner’s rep who said that the story was unfounded. In other words, Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian media empire, is not dating a Nigerian oil heir. As Gossip Cop notes, the articles claiming that the relationship exists don’t give any additional details about Kris Jenner’s supposed romance with the oil tycoon. This is an even bigger clue that the claims about the relationship are false.

As Gossip Cop notes, this isn’t the first time these tabloids have made wild speculations about Kris Jenner’s life. MediaTakeOut recently alleged that Jenner was planning to manage O.J. Simpson’s career after his release from prison. That story was debunked by Gossip Cop. The web tabloid also alleged that Jenner had full-body plastic surgery. This story was also debunked by Gossip Cop as well.

Did you believe that Kris Jenner was dating a Nigerian oil billionaire named Christopher Cunningham? Do you think that she really broke up with Corey Gamble? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]