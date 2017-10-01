‘RHONY’ Star LuAnn De Lesseps Is Dating ‘Tons Of Men’ After Her Disastrous Marriage To Tom D’Agostino

Real Housewives of New York star LuAnn de Lesseps is dating again after her short marriage to Tom D’Agostino. With the reality star enjoying the single life and reportedly “dating tons of men,” is it possible one of those guys turned out to be someone special?

According to sources at Page Six, there is no one serious yet, but she is back in the dating scene and recovering from her split from D’Agostino. The popular Bravo reality show will be following her this season while she goes through this big change in her life.

De Lesseps’ friend, former housewife Kelly Bensimon, recently told OK! Magazine that the RHONY star is a “trooper” and has integrity. Bensimon added that her friend is getting through her divorce with the help of her girlfriends, and she knows that one day De Lesseps will marry an amazing man.

De Lesseps married D’Agostino on New Year’s Eve, but the couple announced their split just seven months later, due to allegations of infidelity by the New York businessman.

RHONY Executive Producer Andy Cohen recently told Bravo’s Daily Dish that he was surprised by the divorce, and when he sat down with LuAnn de Lesseps for a one-on-one interview in August, he thought it was curious that the reality star didn’t shed a tear during filming.

“I thought she was curiously unemotional especially given the fact that she was crying to me on the phone the day before. And before we started rolling, I go ‘We better a Kleenex for Lu.’ And she’s like I’m not gonna need any Kleenex. She was a little emotionally shut down, but she has a tough consistency. So, I thought that was her. That’s where she was coming from.”

Andy and I get real tonight and talk about matters near and dear to my heart ????#life #real #heart ❤️ #change @bravotv #tonight 11pm A post shared by Luann de Lesseps (@countessluann) on Sep 6, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT

During the interview, De Lesseps opened up to Cohen about many different issues, including the “red flags” that she missed during her marriage. She also revealed that the final straw that brought the marriage to an end was when D’Agostino met up with an ex-girlfriend for drinks behind her back.

This is the second divorce for the countess. She split from her first husband Count Alexandre de Lesseps in 2009 after sixteen years of marriage, which produced two children, Victoria and Noel.

In addition to getting back into the dating scene, LuAnn de Lesseps has said she is going to focus on building her business and being a mom.

[Featured Image by Bravo]