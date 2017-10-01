‘The Amazing Race 30’ Spoilers: Fans Tweet Photos Of ‘BB19’ Jessica Graf And Cody Nickson Joining ‘TAR’ In NYC

On Sunday, October 1, fans were out in force to catch the cast of The Amazing Race 30 as they joined the show and headed out on their competition travels. One of the more popular couplings from Big Brother 19, Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, are part of this season’s cast and fans tweeted images of the showmance running through the streets of New York City to get going on their TAR 30 trek.

In the images, crowds can be seen in NYC, watching as the TAR teams run past them. Jessica and Cody are seen wearing high cut camouflage shorts, as Jessica dons a long sleeved black athletic shirt and Cody has on a camo-green short sleeved t-shirt.

In some of the Twitter photos, Jessica and Cody, affectionately dubbed “Jody” by fans and their fellow Big Brother 19 cast members, are in motion, anxiously getting ready to take part in their new venture, while in other pictures, they are posing for appreciative fans.

The Twitter images reflect what Jessica and Cody have apparently been anticipating for several weeks. In a recent interview, Jessica told The Hollywood Reporter she only had two weeks to get ready for this new venture. She said she received a phone call after being evicted from BB19 as she was heading home. Jessica noted the call was from someone affiliated with TAR who asked if she was interested in being on the show. After she responded in the affirmative, the person informed her she would be leaving in just 14 days.

Interestingly enough, producers did not wait until Cody, who was part of the Big Brother 19 jury, was done with the BB19 game to tell him about the TAR opportunity. He revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that he knew about the opportunity before the Big Brother 19 finale. His thoughts about traveling around the world while competing for $1 million involved Jessica and, as he noted, he was “cool with it” if she wanted to do it.

Fans of the couple will have to wait patiently to find out how well Jessica and Cody do on this latest adventure until The Amazing Race 30 airs on CBS, which has yet to be announced.

It should be noted that this season of Big Brother is over, but in just a few short months Celebrity Big Brother is set to premiere on CBS hitting airways this winter. This presumably gives CBS a crop of interesting celebrities possibly willing to participate in future seasons of TAR as well.

[Featured Image by Bill Inoshita/CBS]