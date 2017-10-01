‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: The Storyline That Could Bring Back John Abbott, Jerry Douglas Returns?

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler reveal that Jerry Douglas, the actor who plays the beloved John Abbott, is open to returning to Y&R. And, he believes he has an idea for an exciting storyline to make it happen.

John Abbott died in 2006 and had appeared multiple times as a ghost to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). He often appears to give Jack advice during difficult times. The last time Y&R brought John back was in 2015.

Douglas told CBS Soaps in Depth that he has an idea to bring him back more often. He suggested that John visit his other children, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson), Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland), and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). Jerry believes that it would be neat for the patriarch to visit his grandchildren, too. He thinks that CBS could use him in a way the fans will enjoy.

Young and the Restless spoilers suggest with the turmoil within the Abbott family; it would be a good time to bring John back. Y&R fans suggested John should return to give Jack a stern chat. After Jack found out his little brother cheated with his then-wife, Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni), he vowed to seek revenge on him. It is something that would upset John. He wouldn’t like the state the Abbott family is in right now.

PHOTOS: Sneak Peek At Next Week, Sept 4-8. Ashley vows to protect Dina. https://t.co/YZNU6kLNTK #YR pic.twitter.com/iLD8Y99JFU — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 2, 2017

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Douglas believes that with the storylines as they are right now, Ashley and Billy could use his fatherly advice. Ashley’s life will soon be turned upside down when Graham (Max Shippee) reveals her real paternity to Genoa City.

“They’ve usually brought me back to play against Peter Bergman. But I think it would be more exciting if John interacted with everyone –Ashley, Traci, Billy, and the grandkids,” Douglas explained.

“I don’t know if I would want to come back unless I could be part of an exciting storyline.”

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that he could air it on GC Buzz with Hilary Hamilton (Mishael Morgan). If that happens, Ashley could use a dad to talk to, even if that father is a ghost.

Would you like to see John Abbott return more often? Do you think they should have John appear to all his children and grandkids?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]