O.J. Simpson Is Out Of Jail, But ‘The Juice’ Is Far From Loose When It Comes To Parole And His Debts

O.J. Simpson is now a free man after serving nine years of his 33-year sentence for armed robbery. Simpson walked out of prison Sunday morning after being granted parole by the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners on July 20, and now that the 70-year-old is no longer behind bars, the question is what will he do next?

Tom Scotto, a friend of Simpson’s, told CNN that the former NFL star is planning on enjoying his kids, friends, family, and he also wants to play golf. Scotto added that Simpson might not be going out into public right away, but he is not going to hide, either.

Simpson’s attorney Malcolm La Vergne added that his client is excited to be free and wants to enjoy the simple things in life like fresh seafood and steak.

Even though Simpson is no longer locked up, he is still under supervision while on parole and must follow the rules, including limits on alcohol consumption and not associating with other felons. If the former running back violates any of his parole conditions, he could risk rolling back to prison.

The alcohol limits likely come as a result of his crime, because Simpson claimed to be under the influence when he and two bodyguards stole $100,000 worth of sports memorabilia at gunpoint from collectors Alfred Beardsley and Bruce Fromong in a Las Vegas hotel room. Simpson said he was trying to get items back that belonged to him, and he had no idea his bodyguards were carrying guns.

The parole board granted the Naked Gun actor parole after serving just over a quarter of his sentence due to good behavior and the fact he had no prior convictions. O.J. Simpson was acquitted by a jury in 1995 for the murders of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman.

However, he was later found liable in civil court for those deaths, and the court ordered him to pay the victims’ families $33.5 million. The Goldman’s attorney told BuzzFeed News that his debt is now up to over $50 million and has yet to pay them anything. They plan on trying to collect the money now that Simpson is out of prison.

Just how is Simpson going to make a dent in the reported $50 million debt – by telling his side of the story and opening up about prison life. The New York Daily News is reporting that Simpson wants a huge payday for his first televised interview and the networks are lining up with a bidding war sure to kick off anytime now.

“He’s not talking for free,” a longtime friend told the newspaper “It has to be the big one because he’s only going to do it one time and it has to be worth his while.”

Simpson will reportedly demand $3- $5 million to sit down with one of the top three morning shows or Oprah Winfrey. While the top three networks do not really “pay” for these interviews, they do pay stars to license their images – which in O.J.’s case would mean pictures from his time spent in jail or pictured of his family.

