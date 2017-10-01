Queen Elizabeth’s Age Is 91, But Her High-Tech Hobby Includes Playlists

Queen Elizabeth is 91-years-old, but the age of Her Majesty does not mean everything in her life is old-fashioned. Instead, Queen Elizabeth’s age does not seem to be a factor where it concerns being a technology user.

For example, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, in July, it was reported that Queen Elizabeth, aged 91, enjoyed making playlists, and one of her favorite songs is “Dancing Queen” by Abba.

Adding to this, Vogue recently reported that Queen Elizabeth’s advanced age is fascinating to many of her fans because she is often seen using an iPod. According to the investigative report by Elise Taylor, Queen Elizabeth has been using an iPod since 2005.

Furthermore, Queen Elizabeth’s age is not always reflected in the music she selects for her playlists.

For example, author Ingrid Seward of the soon-to-be-released book My Husband & I, About Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip’s Marriage was quoted by Vogue stating Queen Elizabeth loved the Beach Boys and Elton John.

Ingrid Seward also stated that Queen Elizabeth sometimes shows her age when it comes to misunderstanding technology, but this does not stop her.

Instead, Seward stated, “If she doesn’t understand anything or it goes wrong, there are plenty of young footmen around who are pretty savvy with technology.”

Despite being 91-years-old and making playlists, Queen Elizabeth’s age is often noted because of the antique-quality of some of her properties.

For instance, Vogue described how Queen Elizabeth’s age was reflected when her library at Balmoral Castle was recently photographed.

In particular, the appliances in the library seemed to be from the 1920’s and the interior design elements reflected styles from the 1940’s when Queen Elizabeth was a young woman.

Queen Elizabeth’s age also becomes apparent when items from her childhood are being displayed. For example, People recently reported on an auction that involved antiques from Queen Elizabeth’s childhood.

However, they also noted that the poor condition and unique styles of dolls from Queen Elizabeth’s childhood draw attention to the fact that Her Majesty is over 90.

Despite being 91 and always evolving with technology, one aspect of Queen Elizabeth’s life never changes, according to Reader’s Digest.

Allegedly, although no one can place the exact age she was when he started doing it, Prince Philip has always called Queen Elizabeth by the same pet name.

Even at age 91, Queen Elizabeth II is still affectionately called “Cabbage” by Prince Philip.

