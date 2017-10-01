Michael Che To Trump: ‘B****, Cheap Cracker’ – Melania: Put On ‘Flood Heels’ – ‘SNL Weekend Update’ [Video]

Michael Che is getting a whole lot of attention for “going in” on President Donald Trump during the premiere of SNL. As seen in the below video from SNL‘s “Weekend Update” segment, Che criticized President Trump for his slow response to Puerto Rico. Michael compared Trump’s reply to Florida and Texas to the seemingly lagging reply to Puerto Rico, with Che claiming that Trump could have made a rapid response to Puerto Rico in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Maria, but since the island was full of people with a darker hue, Trump’s response differed. As such, Che called Trump both a “b****” and a “cheap cracker” and urged President Trump to respond to those people who were suffering in Puerto Rico.

Che wasn’t the only SNL not-suitable-for-prime-time player that criticized Trump and his response to Puerto Rico. In the SNL cold open, also seen below and titled “The Chaos President Cold Open – SNL,” Alec Baldwin reprised his popular role as Trump. Baldwin’s Trump joked that he suffered from the same neurological problems as some NFL players, and the SNL version of Trump hung up on Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and called her a nasty woman. SNL also parodied Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Jeff Sessions, and Senator Chuck Schumer. The below SNL clip also shows Che joking that First Lady Melania Trump should put on her “flood heels” and head to Puerto Rico with Trump.

According to the Daily Beast, Che is one “Weekend Update” anchor who didn’t mince words about his feelings for President Trump during the SNL premiere. The Season No. 43 premiere of SNL found Colin Jost and Che being critical of Trump tweeting that Puerto Rico citizens wanted everything done for them whilst Trump spends another weekend at his golf club. Che focused on attacking Trump for his Twitter attack on San Juan’s mayor.

Meanwhile, the Twitter response to the Trump-Che melee finds some folks agreeing with Che, while others claim Che’s words weren’t appropriate for President Trump. Che called Trump cheap for not writing Puerto Rico a check with taxpayer money. Michael joked that Trump views people with skin darker than his golf pants as a problem that Trump needs to worsen.

