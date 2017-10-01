T.I., Tiny Trying For Another Child To Go Along With New Reality Show?

Rap star T.I and wife Tiny are rumored to be seeking to seal their rekindled marriage by adding a baby and possibly a new reality TV show to the mix.

Hollywood Life reported that the idea to add to the seven kids the couple already share is said to be the brainchild of the “ASAP” singer, who seems convinced it will only make them stronger as a couple.

“T.I. is feeling Tiny’s sexy curves so he gave her his credit card and told her to go on a shopping spree for new lingerie,” said a source. “Thanks to all her hard work, exercise, and dieting, Tiny has achieved what she is calling her ‘get-your-man-back body.'”

The two have been virtually inseparable since reconnecting, and word is the couple has been having more fun together and away from the public eye than ever before.

Sources add the rapper is also majorly impressed with how his often-estranged wife has always managed to remain a great mother to the children they already have.

“He’s trying to get Tiny pregnant again to seal the deal,” a source added. “He loves his family and wants as many kids as possible. He is far from over with being a father.”

News of the couple’s almost irrefutable reconciliation comes after several media outlets recently reported the two were thought to be faking their renewed commitment to one another for the sake of preserving their since canceled T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle family reality show.

In addition, T.I. was reported to have further strained their relationship by impregnating at least three other women and to having another one living with him that was not one of the three.

More recently, Hollywood Life reported T.I. and Tiny are rumored to have been plotting their reality TV return with a show about their reconciliation.

“They want it to be different from their last show and focused solely on them getting back together, maybe even with a vow renewal at the end of it,” said a source.

“They are working on making it happen and pitching their ideas to VH1 already,” a source added.