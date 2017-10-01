‘Young and the Restless’ Spoilers, Monday, October 2: Nick Gets A Shock, Crystal Is Free At Last, Zack Panics

Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Monday, October 2, tease that Victor (Eric Braeden) just can’t wait for the news that Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) bank account has been hacked and millions moved out of it. He urges Kevin (Greg Rikaart) to start work immediately and do the job quickly.

Kevin Hacks Nick’s Bank Account

Noah (Robert Adamson) visits Victor. During their conversation, Victor tells Noah that he would have let Nick use a building he owns in St. Louis if he wasn’t so disrespectful and stubborn. Kevin overhears the conversation and after Noah leaves, he notes that Victor’s plan to siphon funds from Nicks bank account will hurt Noah also.

Victor dismisses the suggestion. He insists that Noah’s trust fund is intact. He urges Kevin to get back quickly to hacking Nick’s account.

Kevin soon announces that he’s made a breakthrough.

Nick Gets A Shock

After Noah leaves Victor, he goes to Chelsea’s penthouse where he sees Nick. He mentions the building in St. Louis that Victor talked about. But Nick insists he won’t have anything to do with Victor.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) approves of Nick’s decision to avoid doing business with Victor.

Later, Nick tries to transfer funds from his account. He discovers to his shock that his account has been drained of funds.

Mariah Says Tessa Is More Than Just Family

Meanwhile, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) thanks Mariah (Camryn Grimes) for helping out with Alice (Tamara Clatterbuck). She tells Mariah once again that she is just like family to her, but Mariah mumbles in response that Tessa is more than just family to her.

Tessa couldn’t have missed Mariah’s response, but she ignores it and suggests instead that they should go and give Sharon (Sharon Case) a helping hand.

Sharon Forces Alice To Arrange A Rendezvous With Crystal

After Sharon puts pressure on Alice, she agrees to arrange for Leon (Renes Rivera) to bring Crystal (Morgan Obenreder) to the girls. Mariah and Tessa join Sharon and Alice. Alice learns that Mariah is Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) twin. She is irritated. She had passed out when she first saw Mariah because she thought she was seeing Cassie’s ghost.

Later, the group arrives at Cassie’s grave. Alice wonders why Sharon chose the spot for the rendezvous. Alice says it’s a propitious spot because Casssie is watching over them.

Leon and Crystal arrive moments later. Leon spots Sharon with Alice and guesses that something is wrong. Leon grabs Sharon and draws a gun, but Mariah emerges from behind and hits him in the head. He drops the gun and Alice grabs it.

Tessa and Crystal embrace in a happy reunion.

Leon Reports To Zack

Alice lets Leon go. As soon as Leon leaves the scene, he calls his boss Zack (Ryan Ashton) and updates him about the incident at Cassie’s grave.

Abby Is Worried About Zack

Later, Abby complains to Zack that his app appears to be attracting a disproportionate number of men. She insists it’s a problem that needs to be addressed. Zack snarls at her not to bother about it. The two have a heated but brief exchange. Abby wonders why Zack is so irritable.

Abby does not know that Zack is irritable because he senses the walls are closing in on him.

