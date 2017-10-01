Oprah Winfrey Running Against Trump In 2020 For President? Speculations Addressed By Star’s Rep

Is Oprah Winfrey really considering a run for U.S. president in 2020 against President Donald Trump? The 63-year-old media mogul fired up speculations after a tweet she posted on Thursday night. Fans were rallying behind her to campaign for president.

What got people so excited about the possibility that Oprah Winfrey might run for president? Apparently, it was an article published in the New York Post written by columnist, John Podhoretz. For starters, he cited her talent to moderate a heated debate on “60 Minutes” between Michigan voters on both sides of the aisle. The author extolled her campaign efforts for Barack Obama in 2008 and how she helped him land one million votes in the Democratic race and he acknowledged her meteoric success as a TV star and businesswoman. Podhoretz explained in the Op-Ed that Oprah Winfrey is the best hope for Democrats to win the White House in 2020 — a similar take on other articles written about former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Oprah retweeted the article with the comment, “@jpodhortetz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!”

With rumors igniting after Winfrey’s tweet, her publicist came out and set the record straight on running for president.

“She was just thanking the reporter, she is not running for office,” Oprah’s publicist told The Wrap.

There have been several times in the past when Oprah declined the idea of running for office. Anytime Oprah makes a general comment that doesn’t include a hesitation to run for president, people want to believe she’s going to take the plunge go for it. For instance, when she was asked what she thought of Donald Trump winning the presidency without any political experience, her answer was, “Wow.” That answer sparked speculations that she might re-examine her own credentials to run, but it was just a reaction to Trump’s win.

@jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!Democrats’ best hope for 2020: Oprah | New York Post https://t.co/tvt82v8cMH — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) September 28, 2017

The Wrap notes that from the Public Policy Polling survey that shows high stats Oprah Winfrey would do well among voters. 47 percent of Americans say they’d vote for Oprah, while only 40 percent would vote for Trump. Her favorable ratings are high at 49 percent, while just 33 percent say they have an unfavorable opinion of her.

Additionally, Oprah would have the means to fund her entire campaign like Trump did. She’s worth a net $3 billion and has plenty of money to invest in campaigning. It cost Hillary Clinton $1.4 billion to campaign against Trump, who spent far less.

Would you like to see Oprah Winfrey run for president against Donald Trump in 2020?

