Trump Impeachment Trends On Twitter: #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words, See The Best Tweets For Hot Hashtag

The impeachment of Donald Trump suddenly became a hot trending Twitter topic on Sunday morning, as the hashtag #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words rose to the top of trending lists on the social media monitoring site Trendsmap.com as well as on the main Twitter site itself. The hashtag produced thousand of responses, in Tweets that ranged from angry to flippant in tone, including some that defended Trump from the growing demand for his impeachment.

Calls for Trump’s impeachment swelled this week, following Trump’s widely-condemned late response to the Puerto Rico Hurricane Maria crisis, as well as his verbal war with NFL players who continue to protest racism by kneeling during the pre-game playing of the national anthem — and other Trump events including his apparent call for war against North Korea.

On Sunday morning, at the same time that #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words was rising on Twitter trending lists, Trump himself took to his Twitter account to contradict his own secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, who on Sunday revealed that the United States has been conducting back-channel negotiations to solve the North Korea nuclear weapons crisis.

“I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” Trump tweeted, using his personal nickname for North Korea leader Kim Jong Un. “Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done!”

But Twitter users wasted no time in responding to Trump using the trending hashtag.

Trump fully intends to start a nuclear war with North Korea.#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words pic.twitter.com/BGSBDhDecv — TheAverageBlackMan™ (@TheAvgBlackMan) October 1, 2017

To avoid nuclear war with North Korea #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words pic.twitter.com/jQFgRzO5Rg — FtotheTrump (@FtotheTRUMP) October 1, 2017

Here are some of the top-ranking responses to the #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words Twitter hashtag, as of early Sunday afternoon.

If I have to explain, you’re stupid.#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 1, 2017

#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words American lives are at stake. Impeach him. — I Don’t Like Kale (@RiveraGrrl) October 1, 2017

#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words

Forget 7 words, how about #280characters? Liar, cheater, bigot, racist, sexist, immature, traitor, slob, careless, disgusting, Nazi, white supremacist, divisive, hatred, Putin, Russia, ignorant, worthless, money laundering, lawless, narcissistic!! — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 1, 2017

#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words He’s going to get us all nuked. — Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) October 1, 2017

Even before the #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words hashtag appeared, Trump’s impeachment was already a frequently discussed topic in major media outlets. Newsweek magazine suggested that the defeat of Trump-endorsed candidate Luther Strange in a Republican Alabama special election primary could “trigger Trump’s impeachment.”

On Saturday, Trump’s bizarre statement in which he appeared to cite the death toll in the Puerto Rico crisis as proof of the “incredible job” he was doing in dealing with the humanitarian disaster, caused the Slate Magazine “Impeach-O-Meter” to take an upward jump — with Slate now placing the chances that Trump will be impeached at 55 percent.

#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words I want to make it past 17 — parebear(@perijenee13) October 1, 2017

I am tired of waking up afraid! #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words — Joy Brown (@rcknrllmom) October 1, 2017

And Texas Democratic House representative Al Green, who this summer introduced articles of impeachment in the House against Trump, said on Wednesday that he would file a “privileged resolution” on the impeachment issue next week. If Green follows through on his promised parliamentary move, the House would be forced to vote on the articles of impeachment against Trump within two days.

Under the impeachment process spelled out in the United States Constitution, the House of Representatives would “impeach” a president by passing “articles of impeachment” detailing specific offenses a majority of the House believes that the president has committed.

It is up to the Senate to holds a “trial,” with the chief justice of the Supreme Court presiding. Senators would then vote on each specific article of impeachment — that is, alleged presidential offense — and must carry the vote by a two-thirds majority in order to impose a punishment on the president, which likely would include removal from office.

But the consequences of impeachment and conviction have never been tested, because only two presidents have ever been impeached — Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. A third, Richard Nixon was set to be impeached after the House in 1974 passed three articles of impeachment against him, but Nixon resigned before the Senate could hold a trial.

Asked myself “how many tweets till “racist” is used? 1st one. Stupid libs are so predictable. #MAGA #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words — I Support Trump (@ISupportTrump76) October 1, 2017

Honestly, I could go on and on… For humankind’s sake, just get him out of office already #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words — Laurence Blais (@LaurytheCatLady) October 1, 2017

#WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words

Because fake news media says we must — Conservative_Infidel (@defeathemarxist) October 1, 2017

If Green’s resolution is successful, Trump could in theory become the third to actually face an impeachment trial, but with Republicans holding a 46-seat majority in the House, actually passing articles of impeachment appears unlikely, regardless of the trending #WhyWeMustImpeachTrumpin7Words Twitter hashtag.

