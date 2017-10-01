Hallyu Couple Song Joong-Ki, Song Hye-Kyo To Take A Break From Acting?

From the looks of it, South Korean celebrity couple Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo won’t be seen in a movie or drama anytime soon. Actor Song Joong-Ki has reportedly turned down several projects to spend time with his fiancé and help her with the wedding preparations. According to Soompi, he recently turned down an offer to star in the Netflix drama, Kingdom.

While Song Joong-Ki wowed the audience as Park Moo-Young in his recent blockbuster, Battleship Island, actress Song Hye-Kyo has been laying low since Descendants of the Sun. After the conclusion of the military romance, the actress has not signed up for a movie or drama. She has, however, completed a few modeling projects for Esprit, Dyson, and Laneige. From the looks of it, the actress may take a long break. Neither Song Hye-Kyo nor her agency has confirmed this yet.

SongSong wedding an international affair?

Just like the South Korean military romance, Descendants of the Sun, Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo’s wedding celebration too might be an international affair.

The countdown has already begun for the SongSong wedding, and fans are wondering what themes and outfits the couple will sport on their special day.

Both Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo have been globetrotting to make sure they have the necessary items for the wedding. The couple was recently spotted in Paris and San Francisco. A few fans saw them shopping at malls and hanging out at restaurants.

Meanwhile, reports claim that Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo will be featured on the cover of Vogue Korea. Recently, the couple flew to Los Angeles for a photo shoot. Fans are hoping to see the SongSong special issue sometime late October, just in time for the wedding.

Fans were hoping that the couple would make a public appearance on Song Joong-Ki’s birthday. Unfortunately, the duo disappointed the fans.

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo will get married at Shilla Hotel in Seoul on October 31. So far, the celebrity couple has not made the wedding list public, but fans are hoping to see the Descendants of the Sun crew at the venue.

[Featured Image by Kin Cheung/AP Images]