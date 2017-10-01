Katie Holmes Not Willing To Talk About Tom Cruise In Order To Protect Daughter And New Relationship

The whirlwind romance, swift engagement, 7-year marriage, and sudden divorce between Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise still has the masses speculating about what really caused the demise of TomKat. There has been ongoing rumors swirling that the marriage ended swiftly over the fate of their adorable daughter, Suri Cruise.

Recent claims made by a reporter who focused on the couple’s marriage and divorce, indicate that Tom Cruise was set to send Suri away to a school of Scientology, as Inquisitr reported, and that Holmes was entirely against it. She was not willing to lose her child to Scientology, as Nicole Kidman had a decade earlier and knew the only way to keep this from happening was to cut ties with Tom Cruise, and with the church.

Most recently it’s been reported that Katie Holmes is still doing her best to protect her adorable 11-year-old from being hurt and over the years has decided to refrain from speaking about Tom Cruise for the purpose of Suri being able to stop missing her famous father.

As Life & Style shares, the 55-year-old action star has not seen his daughter physically since 2013, and the now-pre-teen is slowly becoming used to her father’s absence from her life, despite how much she has missed him over the years.

A source close to Holmes spoke about Katie’s tactics for keeping Suri from hurting.

“Suri has stopped missing him. Katie doesn’t want to bring up his name and have Suri start missing him all over again. Katie is more adamant than ever about not talking about him, publicly or privately.”

Suri Cruise 2017: Katie Holmes ‘Frustrated’ At Tom Cruise For Choosing Scientology Over… https://t.co/PGGI7HWBmH pic.twitter.com/bfIvFBfpuE — ⚡️ News Flash FYI ⚡️ (@NewsFlashFYI) September 26, 2017

The source goes on to add that Tom’s ongoing absence from Suri’s life has allowed the memories the little one has of her father to fade. At this point Katie Holmes “doesn’t want to bring up his name and have Suri start longing to see Tom,” noting that it would only cause more pain for both of them.

Suri Cruise is all grown up and looks EXACTLY like Katie Holmes in new Instagram: https://t.co/qP6jL4TAZf pic.twitter.com/Jp14QNpZNh — ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) September 28, 2017

It’s clear that Katie has decided to keep mum on a number of personal topics, likely due to the media frenzy that followed her during her time with Tom Cruise. One ultra-secretive personal detail in the life of Holmes involves her romance with actor Jamie Foxx. The two have been linked for years now, and despite recent public appearances during which the two were affectionate, neither are ready to admit to anything, as Celebrity Insider reminds.

[Featured Image By Andrew H. Walker /Getty Images]