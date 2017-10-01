’90 Day Fiance’ Star Karine Martins Attacked By Machete-Wielding Mugger In Brazil

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins gets attacked and mugged by a machete-wielding assailant in Brazil on this week’s episode, In Touch Weekly is reporting.

Although 90 Day Fiance and its spin-off, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, both tend to show some rather “out there” couples and events in their lives, perhaps no couple is as “out there” as Paul and Karine. They live on different continents. They don’t speak a word of each others’ languages and have to use a translator app to communicate. And Paul brings more baggage to the relationship than a fully-loaded United Airlines flight to Tokyo.

That the odds are stacked against them became apparent in this week’s episode. In Brazil, Paul and Karine are trying to navigate the cultural and relationship minefield that is Paul meeting Karine’s parents. If all that weren’t enough, Karine ran into an even worse problem: becoming a crime victim.

Immediately after Paul reveals a big secret to Karine (more on this secret in a few paragraphs), the two walk off in different directions. Unfortunately for Karine, she walks right into a crime scene. A machete-wielding mugger had just robbed two people, and he turned his attention to Karine, shouting at her in Portuguese to give him her cell phone.

As Karine fell to the ground crying, the thief took off into the woods, as producers rushed in to help. Eventually the police turned up and chased after the attacker, and gunshots could be heard in the distance.

Meanwhile, Karine had had enough.

“I just want to go home, I don’t want to be here anymore.”

Considering that the attack happened immediately after Paul dropped a huge bomb on her — namely, that he had a criminal past that included arson — Karine, at the time, seemed poised to give up on her relationship with Paul.

“I want to leave. I’ve decided I don’t want to be with Paul anymore.”

As you know, however, real life and TV move at separate paces, and even though you see a major relationship milestone on TV, in real life the couple have put several months behind them since that event. As the Inquisitr reported last week, it’s not clear if Paul and Karine are still together, although their social media presence seems to indicate that they’re at least still friends. He also dropped hints that he, or Karine, or both of them, may soon be returning to production of the show.

90 Day Fiance airs Sunday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on TLC.

[Featured Image by Lee-J/Thinkstock]