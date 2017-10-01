‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff May Be Expected In 2019 According To George RR Martin, 8 New Characters Next Season?

Game of Thrones may sadly air its final season, but five spinoffs are currently in development according to George R.R. Martin. In fact, if everything goes according to plan, the first of the five spinoffs may air as early as 2019.

George R.R. Martin took to Facebook to give fans an update on the possible spinoffs after Game of Thrones airs its final season. Martin wrote on his personal page that five spinoffs are currently in development at HBO according to Business Insider. The prolific writer also added that one of these five may get released in 2019 or early 2020.

George R.R. Martin was also happy to announce who will pen the fifth spinoff. He added that he will be working closely with the writer in co-creating a drama series follow-up to the Emmy-winning blockbuster. Since showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss declined to get involved in any of the prequels, the next possible candidate coming from the show’s current creative team will be Bryan Cogman.

George R.R. Martin also praised Bryan Cogman on his post, noting how he became a co-producer in the hit HBO series. From being an assistant to David Benioff and Dan Weiss, he has become the third-most prolific writer of Game of Thrones. He made his way up from staff writer to story editor, becoming a co-producer and ultimately a supervising producer.

Cogman wrote plenty of epic episodes for Game of Thrones such as Season 7’s “Stromborn” and Season 4’s “The Laws of Gods and Men.” In essence, Cogman has been with Game of Thrones even before the pilot episode aired.

“If [David Benioff and Dan Weiss] have been the kings of Westeros for these past seven seasons, Bryan Cogman has surely been the Prince of Dragonstone.”

The other four Game of Thrones spinoff will be penned by Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland, Max Borenstein, and Carly Wray. There are speculations that Cogman’s spinoff is most likely to air first as George R.R. Martin will be closely working with him.

When asked if these five prequels will all air in HBO, George R.R. Martin said that only one or two might become pilot, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to HBO President Casey Bloys, the network wants to maximize its chances of finding a show worthy of continuing their most lucrative series. The possible prequel will not air until Game of Thrones ends; most possibly a year later.

The last 6 episodes of 'Game Of Thrones' will cost 15 million dollars EACH https://t.co/XpIeSCDLyd pic.twitter.com/xGlQ107MhN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 30, 2017

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones will begin production for Season 8 this October and they are reportedly looking for eight new characters. The Game of Thrones fan site called Watchers On The Wall revealed that the show is looking for a mercenary character described as authoritative, fit, cool and charismatic military type. More so, the show is reportedly looking for a rough and ready sailor. This may hint that the final season may give emphasis on the Ironborn.

