‘Celebrity Big Brother US’ Casting News Rumors: These 8 Superstars Keep Coming Up As CBBUS Housegueststs

Although CBS has not confirmed any of the houseguests for Celebrity Big Brother US, there is much speculation about which stars will keep us entertained between season 19 and 20 of Big Brother. Debuting on US television for the first time, this much anticipated show is one of UK television’s biggest hits. It’s little wonder that Celebrity Big Brother US, has already captured the imagination of Big Brother fans. Despite the fact that there have been no confirmation of houseguests on the show yet, there are persistent rumors that these superstars will participate in the US version. Meet the 8 possible candidates for Celebrity Big Brother US due to start in January 2018:

Sharon Osbourne

Inquisitr reported that Sharon Osbourne is a known superfan of Big Brother. In an interview with Bobby Moynihan on The Talk, Sharon told Moynihan that she was game to join the cast if he did. Sharon has a pretty hectic schedule with her regular gig The Talk keeping her quite busy, however the Celebrity Big Brother show will allegedly have a much shorter run than one would usually expect from a Big Brother season. This would accommodate celebrities who are often fully booked months in advance.

I #RaiseAMug to @MacmillanCancer and you fabulous people all those who are holding a #CoffeeMorning to support them. A post shared by Sharon Osbourne (@sharonosbourne) on Sep 29, 2017 at 12:02am PDT

Caitlyn Jenner

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, there is a slim chance that Caitlyn Jenner will make it into the house. She no longer claims the spotlight the way that she used to. What would be a better way for her to become relevant again than to sign up for one of the biggest reality shows in the world and become one of the Celebrity Big Brother houseguests?

I love Bertha and she loves me. And we both love our morning walks. @peta A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Sep 3, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

Tonya Harding

Big Brother Network has Tonya Harding on their Celebrity Dream Cast list. The former Olympic skater is allegedly one of the confirmed houseguests as per CDL. After all every house needs it’s bad girl, and Celebrity Big Brother needs Tonya Harding.

Nene Leakes

You don’t get more real than Real Housewives star, Nene Leakes. Another allegedly confirmed houseguest, Nene would add a lot of spice and drama to the Celebrity Big Brother house. She is loud and vocal and is sure to employ her signature divide and conquer strategy.

It's that time again✈️ #prayforme A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Sep 28, 2017 at 4:12pm PDT

Brody Jenner

Brody Jenner, like the rest of the Kardashians, loves reality shows. He has appeared on Bromance, Princes of Malibu and Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The son of Caitlyn Jenner, Brody is made for Celebrity Big Brother US.

Throwback to the old Bromance days. That watch ????????. What the hell was I thinking. #tbt A post shared by Brody Jenner (@brodyjenner) on Sep 28, 2017 at 10:42pm PDT

Teresa Giudice

Another Real Housewives celebrity, Teresa Giudice, could be another real contender for the cast of Celebrity Big Brother US, according to the rumor mill. With her husband in prison, Teresa is broke and desperate to appear on any television show right now.

Are you guys ready?!?!? Next week is an exciting time…STANDING STRONG hits the shelves next Tuesday and The Real Housewives of New Jersey starts on Wednesday! Thanks for the photo ???? @steveygardner ???????? A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on Sep 27, 2017 at 2:55pm PDT

Rob Mariano

The man who never backs away from a challenge and will do whatever it takes to win might be on the cast of Celebrity Big Brother US. The Survivor superhero, Rob Mariano, would be one of the dream guests on the reality show.

Bobby Moynihan

Bobby Moynihan is a huge fan of Big Brother. He even made an appearance during the 19th season which he described as “a pretty amazing experience.” The Saturday Night Live alum would be a shoo-in for the Celebrity Big Brother US show as every show needs a funny man.

Endless thanks to @themuppets for including me in such a beautiful and amazing event. Truly a dream come true. The Muppets are and always have been an important part of my life. They bring so much joy and pure love to the world. We need more of that. Here's to the lovers, the dreamers and YOU! #muppetstakethebowl A post shared by Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) on Sep 11, 2017 at 10:55am PDT

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris, John Sciulli and Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]