Prince Harry Reportedly Asked Meghan Markle’s Father For Her Hand In Marriage

It has been a big month for the relationship of Prince Harry and his girlfriend, Meghan Markle. From the Suits star’s interview with Vanity Fair, to the couple appearing together for the first time in public at the 2017 Invictus Games. After dating for over a year and keeping an extremely low profile, the lovebirds finally gave the world a peek into their romance. So is it possible that Prince Harry is now ready to make Markle his wife?

According to a source at Hollywood Insider, news of an engagement should be announced soon, because Prince Harry has asked Markle’s father for permission to marry her.

“Harry asked Meghan’s father for her hand in marriage the last time he was in Canada, and Thomas [Markle, 72] was very happy to give his blessing. Thomas loves Harry, as do all of Meghan’s family, and he especially loves how happy his daughter is, and how much Harry clearly adores her.”

Not only did the Prince ask permission from Markle’s father, but the palace insider claims the 33-year-old Royal also asked his grandmother Queen Elizabeth. She also gave her blessing to Harry, so now it seems the only other person to ask is Markle.

After months of sneaking around to avoid the media, the relationship seems to be serious enough to where it’s time to change how the couple deals with the public. Markle admitted in her Vanity Fair interview that the two were in love and this past week at the Invictus Games in Toronto they walked hand in hand during their first official appearance together. The time for keeping things completely hidden is over.

Markle appeared with or near the Prince three separate times this week. At the opening ceremony, Markle sat with her best friend Markus Anderson just a few rows from the Prince in his VIP box, where he sat with First Lady Melania Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Just two days later, the couple sat together to watch a wheelchair tennis match and caused a stir with their public displays of affection.

Then, at the closing ceremonies (which included a concert featuring Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, and Bryan Adams), Markle was in a luxury box with her mother, Doria Radlan, along with friends Anderson and stylist Jessica Mulroney. However, Harry did join her during the concert, and according to People, showed more affection including a kiss on the cheek.

The couple has finally confirmed their love for all the world to see, and now all we can do is wait for the engagement announcement which will hopefully come soon.

