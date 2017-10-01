‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Douglas’ Real Father Revealed, Angry Thomas Returns

The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoilers reveal that drama surrounding Douglas’ father isn’t quite over yet. Many B&B viewers assumed that Douglas’ paternity would not come up, especially considering that Thomas and Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) are off the canvas. However, new Bold spoilers suggest that Thomas will return with a chip on his shoulder, ready to fight back at Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) for lying to him about Caroline’s health condition.

Thomas has tried to do the right thing and stand by Caroline. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Thomas believed Dollar Bill’s lie that Caroline was dying. He just wanted to do the right thing and be there for his son.

For those readers who are new to B&B, when Caroline found out she was pregnant, she was married to Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she believed she was carrying Ridge’s child. She had no idea that Ridge had a vasectomy, making it nearly impossible for him to father her child. Then it came out that Caroline and Thomas hooked up after Ridge dumped her.

There was speculation that Thomas took advantage of her, causing tension between Ridge and his son. The viewers assumed that Douglas’ paternity was settled since Ridge had a vasectomy. If Ridge was sterile, then the father had to be Thomas, right?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that soon Thomas will discover that Caroline was never sick. It’s likely that Caroline will tell Thomas that Bill came up with the idea to sway him away from Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). When Thomas discovers Caroline’s fabrication, he will go through the roof.

Is Thomas doing the right thing? Tell us your thoughts. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/DXrsv6Odg2 — BoldInsider (@boldinsider) September 13, 2017

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Thomas could be returning, and if he does, he will want a piece of Bill. B&B spoilers indicate that Thomas will have a few reasons to blast Bill, starting with Caroline’s lie. When Thomas finds out that Bill torched the Spectra building, he will come unglued—after all, Sally could have died.

A recent casting call for a character that sounded an awful lot like Thomas Forrester. Bold and the Beautiful is looking for a contract role for someone who is charismatic, artistic, and easy going.

The casting call suggests that CBS will be bringing Thomas back in the next few months. If Thomas comes back, will he want revenge against Bill for lying about Caroline’s health? Did he find out that Thomas isn’t his son?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Eric Mathon/Palais Princier/Getty Images]