‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Will Kevin Redeem Himself By Helping Nick To Turn The Tables On Victor?

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor’s (Eric Braeden) decision to hit Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) finances by stealing $500 million from his bank account escalates the conflict between father and son.

Nick Vows Revenge Against Victor

When Nick discovers that Victor used Kevin Fisher (Greg Rikaart) to hack his account, he vows to hit back at Victor. Nick’s vow to avenge himself leaves Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) worried because an escalation of the conflict could tear the family apart.

The $500 million that Victor stole from Nick’s account was the payment he received when three Newman children, Nick, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Abby (Melissa Ordway), took Victor to court many years ago.

Victor believes that the financial security Nick now enjoys is due to the payment he made at the time. He believes that taking the money back would make Nick realize how much he depends on him.

Nick Turns The Tables On Victor

Victor’s action has left Nick in a desperate financial situation. Nick had planned to use the money to finance the expansion of his business with Noah (Robert Adamson). Nick is now in dire financial straits after Victor’s latest move.

However, Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of October 9 state that Nick eventually turns the tables on Victor. Y&R rumors state that Nick could turn the tables on Victor by working with Kevin against Victor.

Will Kevin Redeem Himself By Working With Nick?

Many fans have joked that it is only in the make-believe world of daytime drama that Victor could hope to get away with hacking into and moving $500 million from Nick’s account. In a real world situation, an investigation of the case would reveal Kevin and Victor’s involvement in the hacking theft, with serious legal consequences because a serious crime has been committed.

However, barring the expected daytime drama situation where Victor and Kevin are not busted by police investigators for committing a crime that could send them to jail for years, Nick could find other ways to turn the tables on Victor.

Y&R rumor and speculation suggest that Nick could confront Kevin and convince him to redeem his good guy image after a bad deed by implementing a counter-hacking move that turns the tables against Victor. Many fans have pointed out that Kevin’s action is “out of character” and that one way that Y&R writers could preserve the integrity of Kevin’s character is to make him redeem himself by effectively annulling his crime through helping Nick to counter-hack Victor.

Although it appears that Kevin has pulled off the risky and dangerous hacking job, he would remain extremely wary of the situation in which his family’s debt to Victor allows Victor to call on him anytime and force him to commit serious crimes. Kevin should be wondering how he can break Victor’s hold over his family.

'The Young and the Restless' shocker: Kevin helps Victor take down Nick https://t.co/8F4VkjybtA — Cheryl Preston (@CherylPreston3) September 21, 2017

Fans are suggesting that Kevin could pull a fast one on Victor by helping Nick to counter-hack Victor.

Victor Runs The Risk Of Isolating Himself

Victor was able to get Kevin to return to Genoa City to work for him because Kevin and his family are in debt to him. After Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) set off the cabin explosion in which Adam Newman (Justin Hartley) supposedly died, Victor allowed her to escape to Portland, Oregon. Victor is now cashing in on the debt that Kevin and Chloe owe him by forcing Kevin to return to Genoa City to work for him.

Nick’s sabotaging of Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) soundboard at a recent charity concert was the immediate cause of the ongoing conflict between Nick and Victor. However, longtime fans will trace the origin of the conflict further back to when Nick discovered that Victor was behind Chloe’s return to Genoa City to frame Adam Newman. Victor’s role in Chloe’s return means that he was directly responsible for Adam’s death.

Nick was not the only member of the Newman family who was shocked to discover that Victor’s scheming was directly responsible for Adam’s death. Nikki and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) also learned about Victor’s role in Chloe’s return to Genoa City to frame Adam.

Victor’s role in Adam’s death was partly responsible for the super couple’s recent break up.

Victor, therefore, runs the risk of having his entire family turn against him if they learn that he was responsible for the funds that went missing from Nick’s account.

However, fans have suggested that one way that Kevin could eventually break Victor’s hold over his family is to uncover evidence that Adam Newman is still alive and thus that Chloe did not kill him.

