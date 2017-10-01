Kendall Jenner: Kylie’s Pregnancy Has Sister Concerned, Too Young To Become ‘KUWTK’ Mother

Kendall Jenner is far from convinced that her sister, Kylie, is ready for motherhood at the age of 20.

The reality star, who reportedly conceived Travis Scott’s baby just weeks after the twosome started dating, is said to be excited about starting a family with the rapper, but according to sources, Kendall Jenner is not impressed.

While she’s happy that there’s a new addition joining their family, she can’t help but think about the responsibilities that come with being a mother — which she knows Kylie isn’t prepared for.

While Kendall Jenner is fully aware that her sister can hire the best nannies and babysitters with all the money that she makes, hiring staff to take care of a child doesn’t make one a good parent, it makes them quite the opposite.

It’s been a huge thing for Kendall to wrap her head around because she sees her sister being so outgoing and wanting to travel the world, but she has yet to realize that upon becoming a parent, her lifestyle will change forever.

And to make matters worse, Kendall Jenner doesn’t believe that the TV personality and her rapper beau will last much longer.

Hollywood Life explains that Jenner doesn’t see the couple being that in love that they would stay together for a lifetime. The fact that Kylie conceived just weeks after dating the hitmaker is alarming enough for Kendall, so she’s extremely worried for her sibling.

My latest ring obsession. Shot and Styled by me for @ippolitajewelry Link in bio. #IPPOLITAstyle #IPPOLITA_Ambassador A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:15am PDT

The last thing she would want is to see Kylie overwhelmed with the stress of being a mother, and to make matters worse if Travis was to leave her for somebody else.

Kendall Jenner has faith in her sister and thinks that there’s a slight chance that the 20-year-old will have braced herself once the baby arrives, but with the way things are going, she has yet to be convinced.

love, Milano ???? A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Sep 23, 2017 at 5:53am PDT

The model has already made it known that while she’ll look after the baby every now and then, she has a fashion career to focus her attention on — not caring for her sister’s child.

Do you think Kendall Jenner makes a fair point?

[Featured Image by Loreen Sarkis/Getty Images]