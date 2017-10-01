Tiny Harris Pregnancy Plans: T.I. Wants Another Baby After Calling Off Divorce?

Tiny Harris could potentially be gearing up to birth yet another child, with reports claiming that her sex life with T.I. is through the roof.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that ever since the twosome confirmed they had called off their divorce, things have been running much smoother in the Harris household.

Having initially decided to split and part ways from one another, the nine-month break from one another seems to have made Tiny Harris and her husband realize that they just can’t seem to stay away from one another.

While T.I. was said to have been seeing Bernice Burgos during that time, even being with a new woman didn’t sit well with the rapper; he knew that his heart was with Tiny Harris.

Evidently enough it took Tiny Harris and her rapper husband the majority of the year to come to the conclusion that they are better off together and are genuinely made for one another.

Insiders reveal that things have been going so great between Tiny Harris and her man that fans shouldn’t be surprised to find out that the duo is having another baby soon.

Their sex life is better than ever before, a source tells Hollywood Life, insisting that ever since Tiny started working out more, she has become even more attractive to T.I., with the “Live Your Life” hitmaker never failing to let Harris know how hot she looks.

Just two of the Atlanta Heirs @wesleywitherspoon & @jermareddavidson who didn't come to play with the @nolagators! By the way we brought home the W!!!! ???????????? A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Sep 23, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

It’s further mentioned that though Tiny had been working out to get her revenge body in time for the summer, her dangerous curves are now being used to show T.I. what he’d been missing out on while he geared up to divorce the songstress.

The insider adds that T.I. is more than happy to have found his way back into Tiny Harris’ heart — not just because she looks better than ever before, but also because he genuinely loves her and wouldn’t want to lose his family because of his part.

Enjoying the day with my #heirbear while rocking this cute lil fit from @fashionnova !! Love it! A post shared by Majorgirl (@majorgirl) on Sep 27, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

The divorce filing in December had initially come about upon Tiny Harris finding out that T.I. had allegedly cheated, but it’s believed that the couple has worked through their problems and are actively getting back to being the best versions of themselves.

[Featured Image by Prince Williams/Getty Images]