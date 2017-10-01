Mourning The End Of ‘Fixer Upper’? Watch These Home Renovation Shows To Cope

Fixer Upper is by far the biggest show on HGTV, and with the news coming out this week that the show will be ending after its fifth season, fans are already mourning the loss. Many have taken to Twitter to express their sadness about losing the home renovation show hosted by Chip and Joanna Gaines. However, if you are a home reno addict, don’t cry – there are other shows out there that can help you get your fix.

Flipping Out

The sassy and eccentric Jeff Lewis stars on this Bravo series that features his interior design and renovation projects and also peeks in on Lewis’s personal life. It’s makeover mixed with reality, making it a fun choice to help you cope with the loss of Fixer Upper.

Property Brothers

If you insist on staying with HGTV, this is where you need to turn when suffering from Gaines withdrawal. Twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott mix real estate and renovation each week when helping couples find their dream home. Drew is the agent that helps find the property, and Jonathan is in charge of the renovation. Trouble always shows up along the way, but the Scott brothers know how to fix everything.

Last call for casting! If you live in #NorthYork or #York Region, Canada, and are interested in being on #PropertyBrothers or #BuyingAndSelling, apply right here: https://propertybrothers.castingcrane.com https://buyingandselling.castingcrane.com A post shared by Property Brothers ???????? (@propertybrothers) on Sep 29, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Trading Spaces

Yes, you read that correctly. Trading Spaces is coming back in 2018, and the original cast will be there. Paige Davis, Ty Pennington, Carter Osterhouse, Vern Yip, Hilda Santo-Thomas, Laurie Smith, Genevieve Gorder, and Doug Wilson will be gracing us with their presence once again. The TLC show selects two families who are neighbors to renovate a room in each other’s homes, and it doesn’t always turn out well.

Inside the moment the Trading Spaces cast reunited after 10 years: ‘we cried our eyes out’: https://t.co/bvuhirp4II pic.twitter.com/t6mSLWg6TM — Real Simple (@RealSimple) September 23, 2017

Love it or List It

Part house hunt, part renovation, this show follows a couple as Hilary Farr renovates a problem spot in their home, while David Visentin shows them new homes. The couple must then choose if they are going to love their current home because Farr fixed their problems, or if they are going to list their property because Visentin showed them an amazing upgrade they couldn’t pass up.

Flip or Flop

This show follows former couple Tarek and Christina El Moussa as they buy properties in Southern California and fix them up to sell. Their makeovers are incredible, and they often clear a substantial profit once they find a buyer. The new season starts in December.

Join us for a #FlipOrFlop On camera open house tomorrow From 2-4 pm House Address: 2969 Fashion Ave Long Beach, CA 90810 A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Tell us! Do you think any of these shows will be able to fill the void left by the end of Fixer Upper? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by HGTV]