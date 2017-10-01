Justin Bieber Meltdown: Scooter Braun Recalls Severity Of Singer’s Breakdown, Feared Career Suicide

Justin Bieber had undoubtedly one of the best-selling albums with his most recent album release, Purpose, but getting to the point of resurrecting a shattered career was easier said than done.

Scooter Braun, better known for being Justin Bieber’s manager, sat down for an interview with the Wall Street Journal admitting that the singer’s downfall in 2014 had many industry pals telling him to distance himself from the 23-year-old.

Just three years ago, Justin Bieber found himself getting arrested, surrounding himself with the wrong people, and continuously made headlines for having allegedly cheated on ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez at the time.

It couldn’t get any worse for Bieber, who would only cause the negative press to himself, and things were beginning to become so bad that it had a tremendous effect on Justin and the relationship he shared with people.

Braun admits that his own bond with Justin Bieber was deeply affected by his new behavior that placed a friction between the two and consequently made it hard for them to figure out the singer’s next career move.

Scooter claims that if people only knew what went down, they would understand that the situation was worse than how it looked in the media.

The 34-year-old wouldn’t elaborate on what he was referring to when saying that people wouldn’t be able to comprehend how bad things were if they had gotten an insight look, but it was bad nonetheless.

As previously mentioned, people around Scooter had urged him to drop Justin Bieber as his client and focus his attention on other artists, but Braun stresses that though his relationship with the “Baby” hitmaker wasn’t all that, he couldn’t walk away.

Scooter says that at the young age of 13, he had told Justin Bieber he was going to stand by his side no matter what and had he turned his back on him when things had gotten rough, Braun wouldn’t have kept his word and the guilt would have destroyed him, WSJ shares.

Of course, these days Justin Bieber and his manager are on much better terms. The Biebs heavily credits Scooter for helping his career get back on track as the release for his Purpose album neared.

The album has since sold over 5 million copies worldwide.

