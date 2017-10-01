Rihanna And Her Billionaire Boo, Hassan Jameel Still Dating?

Rihanna and her billionaire boo, Hassan Jameel — a Saudi businessman and heir — have finally been spotted out together, quieting rumors that they had recently parted ways. The pair was photographed out in London early Friday morning, leaving Park Chinois, a popular UK restaurant. Both Rihanna and Hassan were wearing matching black outfits as they exited the restaurant separately. Rihanna departed first, then waited 35 minutes to Hassan to join her in her car, according to the Daily Mail.

Leaving at separate times is a popular diversion tactic used by high-profile stars who don’t want their relationship to be at the center of tabloid fodder, but it’s probably safe to say that it’s a little too late for these two. Rihanna and Jameel first made headlines when they were photographed making out in a pool at a resort in Spain over the summer. The incident inspired Twitter to celebrate the fact that Rihanna finally had landed herself a man, after years of short flings with stars like Drake and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Since then, the public has been scrambling to find out as much as they could about Jameel, who happens to be the heir of the family who owns the exclusive rights to sell Toyota cars in Saudi Arabia. Aside from his business life, Jameel has also been romantically linked to Naomi Campbell, who’s believed to not be happy with his burgeoning relationship with Rihanna.

Where has Jameel been?

Rihanna just recently hosted several high-profile events like her annual Diamond Ball, as well as release parties for her new beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, but Jameel was nowhere to be seen.

Because of this, Rihanna’s fans have been hounding the singer in the comment section of her social media about Hassan’s whereabouts, hoping that he hadn’t been replaced by someone who they felt wasn’t worthy of her time.

Hassan, unlike Rihanna, doesn’t appear to have any identifiable social media accounts so it’s not all that easy to keep up with him, but one can assume that he’s been running his family’s’ business and therefore, hasn’t had the time to constantly be by Rihanna’s side.

Alternatively, Rihanna and Jameel might just not be ready to go public with their relationship, even though they’ve already given the world much to speculate about. Either way, it’s clear that whatever is going on between Rihanna and Hassan hasn’t cooled off quite yet.

