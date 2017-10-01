Chris Brown Bragging Sleeping With Karrueche’s Friends On New Song: Why She’s Not Concerned

Chris Brown may have bragged about sleeping with his ex-girlfriends’ pals but that has left Karrueche Tran far from worried, according to sources.

The couple, who broke up almost three years ago, went their separate ways but that hasn’t stopped Chris Brown from singing songs that heavily insinuate he could be referring to the socialite.

After all, he brags about sleeping with exes’ friends, and Karrueche is one of his former partners.

The song, titled “F***ing and Kissing,” lifted from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s new single, has left a lot of people wondering whether the track, in particular, is aimed at the social media fanatic.

It would make sense for fans to think that Chris Brown is talking about Tran’s friends, considering that she has a lot of pals that happen to be mutually close with the R&B singer, including Christina Milian.

Of course, it would be far-fetched to assume that Milian would have entertained the idea of turning her back on Karrueche and sleeping with Chris Brown, but from what fans on social media have gathered, they couldn’t imagine it being anybody else.

Though Rihanna is also one of Chris Brown’s former lovers, the Bajan star doesn’t surround herself with many celebrities that she would consider friends.

Sources tell Hollywood Life that Karrueche is laughing off the lyrics to Chris Brown’s new song because she knows for sure that none of her friends would even give the “Make Love” hitmaker the time of day, let alone sleep with him.

Tran says that she surrounds herself with loyal people that have her back no matter what, and because they know what Chris Brown had put the aspiring actress through, there is no way her friends would hurt her like that.

Earlier this year, when Karruche had filed a restraining order against Chris Brown, she mentioned in her court papers that she had been physically abused during the relationship, recalling a time she was pushed down a staircase and punched.

Chris Brown denied the accusations made from Tran, but either way, though it’s unclear who he’s talking about, Karrueche says it’s definitely not her or her friends.

